J.D. Vance and Tulsi Gabbard's Silence on Venezuela: A Shift in Ideology? (2026)

In the wake of the Venezuelan dictator's capture, a peculiar silence has enveloped certain Trump allies who once vehemently opposed intervention. Tulsi Gabbard, a former vocal critic of American imperialism, now serves in the administration. Her social media posts reflect a subtle shift in stance, with praise for the military operation and a nod to the president's promise to secure borders and confront drug cartels. This transformation from critic to supporter raises questions about the true motives behind her silence. Steve Bannon, another Trump ally, has also avoided public comment, despite his history of opposing U.S. military actions. The most striking silence, however, belongs to Vice President J.D. Vance, who has historically opposed military interventions, citing his experience in Iraq. His recent absence from key discussions and public events has sparked curiosity and speculation. The article explores the complex dynamics of these Trump allies' silence, questioning their true intentions and the potential consequences of their actions or inactions.

J.D. Vance and Tulsi Gabbard's Silence on Venezuela: A Shift in Ideology? (2026)

References

Top Articles
Raiders' Coaching Interviews: Davis Webb, Joe Brady & More!
Gary Barlow's Emotional Battle with Weight Gain and Eating Disorders | Unseen Photos Revealed
Angel Reese's Emotional Message After Basketball Hiatus
Latest Posts
Trump's Second Exit: US Leaves Paris Climate Agreement, Impact on Global Efforts
EU Launches Secure Satellite Communication System: GOVSATCOM Explained
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Last Updated:

Views: 5685

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (69 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lakeisha Bayer VM

Birthday: 1997-10-17

Address: Suite 835 34136 Adrian Mountains, Floydton, UT 81036

Phone: +3571527672278

Job: Manufacturing Agent

Hobby: Skimboarding, Photography, Roller skating, Knife making, Paintball, Embroidery, Gunsmithing

Introduction: My name is Lakeisha Bayer VM, I am a brainy, kind, enchanting, healthy, lovely, clean, witty person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.