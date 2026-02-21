J.D. Vance and Tulsi Gabbard's Silence on Venezuela: A Shift in Ideology? (2026)

In the wake of the Venezuelan dictator's capture, a peculiar silence has enveloped certain Trump allies who once vehemently opposed intervention. Tulsi Gabbard, a former vocal critic of American imperialism, now serves in the administration. Her social media posts reflect a subtle shift in stance, with praise for the military operation and a nod to the president's promise to secure borders and confront drug cartels. This transformation from critic to supporter raises questions about the true motives behind her silence. Steve Bannon, another Trump ally, has also avoided public comment, despite his history of opposing U.S. military actions. The most striking silence, however, belongs to Vice President J.D. Vance, who has historically opposed military interventions, citing his experience in Iraq. His recent absence from key discussions and public events has sparked curiosity and speculation. The article explores the complex dynamics of these Trump allies' silence, questioning their true intentions and the potential consequences of their actions or inactions.