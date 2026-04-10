J.Crew's Iconic Rollneck Gets a Designer Makeover! 5 Must-See Collaborations (2026)

Get ready to fall in love with this iconic J.Crew jumper, because it's about to become even more irresistible! But here's where it gets controversial...

J.Crew, a fashion brand known for its timeless pieces, has taken its classic rollneck jumper and given it a modern twist with the help of five talented New York-based designers. This unique collaboration, launched just in time for New York Fashion Week, showcases the creativity and craftsmanship of these designers while paying homage to J.Crew's heritage.

Olympia Gayot, J.Crew's creative director, explains the vision behind the collection: "We wanted designers who could bring their unique perspective while respecting the wearability and heritage of the rollneck." And boy, did they deliver!

Each designer was given complete creative freedom to reinterpret the 38-year-old design, using it as a blank canvas. The results? Well, let's just say they're anything but ordinary.

Zoe Latta from Eckhaus Latta shares, "We've been using vintage J.Crew rollnecks as inspiration for a while, so applying our language to their form felt natural." And natural it is! Their design showcases a perfect blend of textures and colors, a true reflection of their brand's identity.

Tanner Fletcher, inspired by interior design and decoration, adds subtle yet signature details to their rollneck, drawing from nautical and Victorian influences. Mishka Ivanovic of Buci NYC takes a feminine approach, elongating the design with a low back and extra-long sleeves, creating a versatile piece perfect for any occasion.

Patrick Taylor, inspired by his childhood love of competition knits, embraces a sailing-club-themed motif, creating a rollneck that's both performance-driven and timeless. And Hillary Taymour of Collina Strada plays with vibrant hues and textures, offering a bold and unique take on this wardrobe staple.

But here's the part most people miss: the rollneck's versatility. As Gayot puts it, "It's a piece that can be worn under a coat in winter or over a tee as the weather warms up." These designs are statement pieces, but they're also meant to be lived in, loved, and styled in a way that reflects your personal style.

So, are you ready to add one of these unique rollnecks to your wardrobe? Shop the entire J.Crew collaboration collection below and be quick - they're sure to sell out fast!

And remember, fashion is all about self-expression. What do you think about these reinterpretations? Do you prefer the classic rollneck or are you daring enough to try these new designs? Let us know in the comments!