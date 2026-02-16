Ivory Coast's Epic 3-2 Comeback vs Gabon | AFCON 2023 Highlights & Analysis (2026)

In a stunning display of resilience, Ivory Coast pulled off a remarkable comeback, defeating Gabon with a final score of 3-2 at the Africa Cup of Nations! This match was filled with drama, showcasing the unpredictable nature of football and leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Gabon, unfortunately, experienced the bitter taste of defeat, losing every game in a single AFCON tournament for the first time since 1994.

The Elephants, one of the three teams vying for a top-two spot in Group F, were up against a Gabon side whose tournament journey was already over. Many expected Gabon to bow out quietly, but Thierry Mouyouma's team clearly had other plans, taking a commanding 2-0 lead within the first 21 minutes.

Gabon's early dominance was evident as Guelor Kanga capitalized on a rebound after Alban Lafont failed to handle Teddy Averlant's shot, breaking the deadlock. Denis Bouanga then doubled their advantage with a spectacular first-time strike into the bottom corner.

Ivory Coast, visibly shaken, came close to reducing the deficit when Oumar Diakite's powerful shot hit the woodwork after a clever play with Franck Kessie. However, the Elephants managed to pull one back before halftime, with Wilfried Zaha setting up Jean-Philippe Krasso for an easy tap-in.

But here's where it gets controversial... Gabon missed crucial opportunities to extend their lead after the restart, with Clench Loufilou and Averlant squandering golden chances. Emerse Fae brought in Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo to boost Ivory Coast's comeback, though his initial free-kick attempt went over the bar.

Another substitute, Christopher Operi, made a significant impact, delivering a perfect corner for Evann Guessand, who headed home a brilliant equalizer, seemingly securing a point for the reigning champions.

However, the drama wasn't over. In a last-minute twist, Bazoumana Toure's diving header from Operi's cross put Ivory Coast in front, sealing the victory. Yan Diomande's subsequent goal was ruled out for offside, but the damage was done.

This win secured Ivory Coast's top spot in the group, ahead of Cameroon, who defeated Mozambique 2-1 in the other late game. Despite Mozambique also progressing as one of the best third-placed teams, Gabon will feel isolated, knowing their fate.

The Flashscore Man of the Match was Christopher Operi from Ivory Coast.

