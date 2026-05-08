Ivor Novello Awards 2024: Meet the Nominees - Olivia Dean, Lily Allen, and More! (2026)

The Ivor Novellos: Beyond the Glitz, a Celebration of Songwriting Craft

Every year, the Ivor Novello Awards remind us of something often overshadowed by the spectacle of pop stardom: the art of songwriting. This year’s nominations, featuring Olivia Dean, Lily Allen, Lola Young, and Jacob Alon, aren’t just a list of names—they’re a snapshot of where British music is heading. And personally, I think that’s what makes these awards so compelling.

Olivia Dean and Jacob Alon: The New Guard’s Arrival



What immediately stands out is the inclusion of Olivia Dean and Jacob Alon, both first-time nominees. Dean’s chart-topping success and Alon’s Brits Critics’ Choice win are impressive, but their Ivor nominations signal something deeper: recognition from the industry’s most discerning ears. The Ivors aren’t about sales or streams; they’re about the craft behind the music. This feels like a passing of the torch, a moment where the industry says, ‘We see you, and we value what you’re creating.’

Lily Allen’s Comeback and the Weight of Legacy



Lily Allen’s nomination for West End Girl, her first album in seven years, is particularly fascinating. In my opinion, this nod isn’t just about the album itself—it’s about resilience. Allen’s return to music after a hiatus is a testament to the enduring power of songwriting as a form of expression. What many people don’t realize is that comebacks like hers often redefine an artist’s legacy. This nomination feels like a validation of her evolution, both as a writer and as a voice in the industry.

Lola Young and Florence Welch: The Repeat Contenders



Lola Young’s fourth nomination and Florence Welch’s fourth nod are worth pausing over. Young’s three nominations last year already marked her as a force to be reckoned with, but this year’s recognition solidifies her place in the songwriting elite. Welch, meanwhile, continues to prove why she’s a stalwart of the industry. What this really suggests is that the Ivors aren’t just about one-off hits—they’re about consistency, innovation, and the ability to connect deeply with audiences over time.

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The Broader Implications: Why Songwriting Matters



If you take a step back and think about it, the Ivor Novellos are a rare celebration of the backbone of the music industry. In an era dominated by production wizardry and viral trends, these awards remind us that songs are stories, and songwriters are storytellers. This raises a deeper question: Are we losing sight of the craft in our obsession with the spectacle? Personally, I think the Ivors serve as a necessary counterbalance, a reminder that music isn’t just about what you hear—it’s about what you feel.

Looking Ahead: What These Nominations Signal



This year’s lineup feels like a turning point. From Dean’s fresh perspective to Allen’s seasoned return, the nominations reflect a diverse and dynamic landscape. One thing that immediately stands out is the balance between newcomers and veterans, which hints at a healthy ecosystem where innovation and tradition coexist. What this really suggests is that British songwriting is in good hands—and that’s something worth celebrating.

Final Thoughts



As the ceremony approaches on 21 May, I’m struck by how much these nominations reveal about the state of music today. The Ivor Novellos aren’t just awards; they’re a statement about what we value as an industry and as listeners. From my perspective, this year’s list is a love letter to the craft of songwriting—and a reminder that, in a world of fleeting trends, great songs endure.