IVF Testing: The Truth Behind the Promises of 'Perfect' Babies (2026)

A bold new promise is being made to prospective parents: the ability to choose their future child's traits, from height to intelligence, through genetic testing. But is this dream too good to be true? Let's delve into the controversial world of IVF testing and explore the potential risks and rewards.

The Promise of a Perfect Child

Genetic tests marketed to parents claim to predict which IVF embryo will result in the tallest, smartest, or healthiest child. These tests aim to provide 'polygenic risk scores' for various traits and conditions, allowing parents to make 'informed' choices about embryo selection. However, the reality is far more complex and uncertain.

The Science Behind the Hype

Our research group examined the readiness of this technology for clinical use, evaluating polygenic risk scores using a standard medical screening framework. We found that these predictions are highly uncertain and the benefits, if any, are minimal. For late-onset diseases, the outcomes won't be known for decades, making it impossible to accurately assess the benefits.

Mathematical modelling suggests only a few IQ points and a height difference of 1-3 centimeters. While these numbers might seem significant, the accuracy of these predictions is questionable due to the dynamic nature of gene-environment interactions. The environment in which these embryos will develop is vastly different from the one in which the genetic data was collected, making it difficult to rely solely on genetic information.

The Missing Piece: Environment

Lifestyle and environmental factors play a crucial role in an individual's development, yet they are overlooked by polygenic risk scores. Traits like IQ are heavily influenced by early childhood education, nutrition, parental involvement, and socioeconomic factors. Choosing an embryo based solely on its genetic potential is like predicting a plant's growth based on its seed, ignoring the essential nutrients and conditions it needs to thrive.

The Ethical Minefield

The use of polygenic risk scores for embryo selection raises profound ethical concerns. It echoes the dark history of eugenics, which led to forced sterilization and Nazi atrocities. Selecting embryos based on traits like intelligence or skin color risks perpetuating discrimination and exacerbating social inequalities.

Another concern is decision paralysis. Parents may find themselves overwhelmed by the multitude of polygenic risk scores for various conditions and traits, leading to difficult and complex value judgments. This could result in parents second-guessing their decisions or even choosing not to transfer any embryos, ultimately reducing their chances of having a healthy baby.

The Bottom Line

The 'best' child is not defined by genetic scores but by the loving and supportive environment they are born into. Environmental factors, such as nutrition, education, and healthcare, have a far greater impact on a child's development than minute variations in DNA.

So, while the idea of choosing your child's traits may be alluring, the reality is that we cannot predict or control every aspect of their future. As Dr. Genia Rozen from the University of Melbourne, a co-author on our research, emphasizes, the focus should be on providing the best possible environment for a child's growth and development, rather than relying on uncertain genetic predictions.