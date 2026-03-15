Ivanie Blondin Wins Olympic Silver Again in Mass Start | Canada’s Back-to-Back Silver Moment (2026)

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, a speed skating veteran, claimed her second consecutive Olympic silver medal in the mass start event, solidifying her legacy in the sport. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Blondin, who became the first Canadian woman to win multiple mass start medals at the Games. Her performance inspired a new generation of skaters, showcasing the determination and skill required to reach the top. With a final sprint that left her just 39-100ths of a second behind the gold medallist, Blondin's silver medal is a testament to her consistent excellence. The 35-year-old's journey to this point has been fueled by a fierce competitive spirit, as she reflects on the inspiration she received from her predecessors in the sport.

The mass start event, a chaotic yet thrilling spectacle, involves athletes lining up for 16 laps, with points awarded at intermediate sprints. This format can lead to unpredictable outcomes, as seen in the valiant effort of Valérie Maltais, who finished fifth after a fall early in the race. The event also witnessed the dominance of Jorrit Bergsma, the world's top-ranked skater, who claimed Olympic gold at the age of 40, becoming the oldest speed skating gold medallist in long track history.

Ivanie Blondin's success extends beyond the mass start, as she earned a bronze medal in the women's 1,500-meter race, adding to her 3,000-meter bronze. Her consistent performance in world championships and World Cup races has solidified her status as a top contender in the sport. With this Olympic silver, Blondin continues to inspire and push the boundaries of speed skating, leaving a lasting impact on the sport and her country's Olympic legacy.

Ivanie Blondin Wins Olympic Silver Again in Mass Start | Canada’s Back-to-Back Silver Moment (2026)

References

Top Articles
Recycling for a Cause: How Your Refunds Fund Life-Changing Research
Kentucky Basketball: Alum Reactions to Big Win Over Tennessee
Councils pay parents £5,000 to drive kids to school in bid to slash SEND taxi costs
Latest Posts
Tampa Bay Lightning Reassigns Goalie Brandon Halverson
Coby White Lights Up Nets! Bulls Dominate in 124-102 Win | NBA Highlights & Analysis
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 6483

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.