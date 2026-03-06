Ivanie Blondin Wins 2nd Olympic Silver in Women's Mass Start | Milano Cortina 2026 (2026)

Ivanie Blondin, the Canadian speed skater, has once again proven her prowess on the Olympic stage, securing her second consecutive silver medal in the women's mass start event at the Milano Cortina 2026 Games. This achievement marks a significant moment in her illustrious career, as she continues to dominate the long track speed skating arena.

In a thrilling 16-lap race, Blondin finished second, just behind Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands. The bronze medal was claimed by Mia Manganello, while Valérie Maltais, another Canadian skater, demonstrated resilience, recovering from an early spill to secure a fifth-place finish. The women's final, in contrast to the men's race that preceded it, saw the skaters maintain a tight formation throughout, setting the stage for a thrilling sprint finish on the final lap.

This mass start event is a relatively new addition to the Olympic Games, having been included for the third time at Milano Cortina 2026. Blondin's success in this event is particularly notable, as she not only won Canada's first Olympic medal in the mass start but also claimed silver at the Beijing 2022 Games. Her medal tally now stands at four, including back-to-back gold medals in the women's team pursuit alongside Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann.

Blondin's achievements are a testament to her dedication, skill, and consistency. As she continues to excel in her sport, she inspires a new generation of speed skaters and serves as a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and determination.

