Iván Herrera's Spring Debut: Cardinals Fans Get First Look in 2024! (2026)

St. Louis Cardinals fans, get ready for a thrilling spring training moment! The wait is almost over to witness the young slugger Iván Herrera's first appearance this season.

While the Cardinals have already played five spring training games, Herrera has been noticeably absent from the lineup. The team has been cautious with his recovery, as he underwent elbow surgery during the offseason. But the anticipation is building, as we now have a date for his spring debut!

According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, Herrera is set to step into the batter's box on Thursday, taking on the role of designated hitter. This news will undoubtedly excite fans who have been eagerly awaiting his return.

But here's where it gets interesting: Herrera's role as a designated hitter is not a new one. In 2025, he spent the majority of his playing time in this position due to injuries. However, the Cardinals are still exploring his long-term fit within the team. While he's been practicing in the outfield during camp, his future position remains uncertain.

Herrera's performance in 2025 was remarkable, boasting a .284/.373/.464 slash line with 19 home runs, 66 RBIs, and 13 doubles in 107 games. His consistency over the past two seasons is a testament to his talent, with a .290/.373/.451 slash line, 24 homers, and 93 RBIs in 179 games played. And he's only 25 years old! This level of production is exceptional for a player his age.

And this is the part that sparks debate: With the Cardinals' depth at the catching position, some wonder if Herrera's future lies solely as a designated hitter. But is that a role he can thrive in long-term? The Cardinals seem committed to finding the best fit for his impressive bat.

As the Cardinals gear up to face the Houston Astros on Thursday, fans will finally get a glimpse of Herrera's progress. Will he continue to impress and solidify his place on the team? Only time will tell. Stay tuned, as the story of Iván Herrera's journey is far from over!

