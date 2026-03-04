Iva Jovic's Historic Run: Following Venus Williams' Path to the Australian Open Quarters (2026)

Iva Jovic is making waves at the Australian Open, following in the footsteps of tennis legend Venus Williams. At just 18 years old, Jovic became the youngest American woman to reach the quarter-finals since Williams in 1998, after dismantling Kazakhstani veteran Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 6-1 on Sunday. Jovic, the 27th seed, arrived in Melbourne as the youngest player inside the top 100, and has dominated all opposition, rolling through her four matches without dropping a set. Her third-round win against the No 7 seed Jasmine Paolini was the first top 20 win of her career. But here's where it gets controversial... Jovic rejected the notion that she is swinging freely with nothing to lose, stating that she doesn't feel like she's playing outside her comfort zone. However, some may argue that her success is a result of her unwavering confidence and belief in her abilities. Jovic's supreme performances have afforded her the biggest match of her young career as she will face Aryna Sabalenka, the No 1 seed and two-time champion, in the quarter-final. Sabalenka displayed one of her most impressive performances of the tournament, elevating her level after a late surge from the immensely talented 19-year-old Victoria Mboko. In the other top half quarter-final, Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina will face each other after Gauff, the third seed, survived the 19th seed Karolina Muchova and Svitolina, seeded 12th, upset the eighth seed Mirra Andreeva. In the men's draw, top seed Alcaraz will face the sixth seed Alex de Minaur after the Australian rolled past Alexander Bublik, the 10th seed. The 25th seed, Learner Tien, was responsible for the most eye-catching result of the day as he demolished the 11th seed and three-time finalist Daniil Medvedev. But what do you think? Do you agree with Jovic's confidence, or do you think her success is a result of something else? Let us know in the comments!