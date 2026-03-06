Iva Jovic's Clay Season: Charleston Open & More | Tennis News (2026)

Get ready for an exciting tennis story! Iva Jovic, the rising American star, is set to make her mark on the clay courts of Charleston.

After an incredible start to 2026, including a Grand Slam quarterfinal debut at the Australian Open, Jovic is ready to take on the full Sunshine Double and then some. Last year, she made her Indian Wells debut as a wildcard, but this time, she's aiming for both Indian Wells and Miami, and then straight to Charleston for her first clay tournament of the year.

Jovic's decision to play Charleston immediately after the Sunshine Double has organizers thrilled. With her rapid rise and impressive achievements, including a WTA championship in Guadalajara and a runner-up finish in Hobart, Jovic has become a fan favorite and a must-watch player. Her presence in Charleston is a huge boost for the tournament.

At just 18 years old and ranked World No. 20, Jovic's focus and determination are remarkable. She shared after the Australian Open, "I have a bit of hyper-focus, and I'm my own toughest critic. If I'm happy with my performance, I know I've done well."

Jovic's journey to Charleston is not just about her success on the court. It's about inspiring a new generation of tennis fans and proving that age is just a number.

