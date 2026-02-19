IU Basketball Breaks Losing Streak: 5 Key Takeaways from the Rutgers Win (2026)

IU Basketball's Dominance at Rutgers: A Comprehensive Recap

IU basketball's journey to victory at Rutgers was nothing short of remarkable. With a 82-59 win over the Scarlet Knights, the Hoosiers broke their four-game losing streak and showcased their prowess in a thrilling display of basketball. Here's a breakdown of the key moments and insights from this hard-fought victory.

1. The Hoosiers' Perimeter Power

Indiana's shooting from beyond the arc was nothing short of spectacular. The team's performance against Rutgers was one of their best of the season, with a scorching hot perimeter game. They made 15 three-pointers, the second-highest total of the season, and shot an impressive 45.1% from deep. This was a significant improvement from their previous games, where they struggled to find their range.

The Hoosiers' hot shooting was evident in both halves. In the first half, they went 8-for-20 from three, building a commanding 47-32 lead by halftime. The second half saw them continue their hot streak, going 7-for-15 from beyond the arc, which helped them pull away from the Scarlet Knights.

2. Nick Dorn's Breakthrough Performance

With Tayton Conerway's ankle injury, Nick Dorn got his first start of the season, and he seized the opportunity with both hands. Dorn played a season-high 36 minutes and scored 23 points, his seventh double-figure game of the season. His shooting was exceptional, going 6-for-10 from three and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. This performance was a testament to his hard work and determination, and it could be a turning point in his season.

3. Tucker DeVries' Shooting Touch Returns

Tucker DeVries, who had been in a slump, seemed to find his shooting touch again late in the game against Michigan. This hot streak carried over to Friday's game, where he had a strong start. DeVries shot 9-for-20 from the field and made four three-pointers in 37 minutes, finishing with 22 points. His performance was a welcome sight for the team, and it could be a sign of things to come.

4. Lamar Wilkerson's Rebound in Form

Indiana's leading scorer, Lamar Wilkerson, had struggled in recent games against Iowa and Michigan, scoring a total of 18 points. However, against Rutgers, he returned to his usual form. Wilkerson earned his seventh KenPom Game MVP of the season and finished with 27 points in 29 minutes. His performance was a key factor in IU's victory, as he showcased his ability to score from mid-range and beyond.

5. IU's Defensive Masterclass

Beyond their impressive shooting, IU's defense was a key factor in their blowout victory. They committed only five turnovers, resulting in a turnover percentage of 8.5, which was the second-lowest in a game this season. Additionally, they kept Rutgers' offensive rebounding percentage to a mere 23.7, and limited their trips to the free-throw line. Sam Alexis played a crucial role in IU's strong defensive rebounding, finishing with 10 rebounds and seven on the defensive end.

IU's win at Rutgers was a testament to their resilience and ability to adapt. With a strong performance on both ends of the court, the Hoosiers snapped their losing streak and demonstrated their potential. As they continue their journey, fans can expect more exciting moments and a team that is ready to compete at the highest level.

What do you think about IU's performance at Rutgers? Do you agree with the takeaways? Share your thoughts in the comments below!