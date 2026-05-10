Italy Stuns Scotland in Six Nations Opener: Garbisi Masterclass in Wet Conditions | Rugby Highlights (2026)

Scotland's Six Nations campaign got off to a disastrous start as they were outplayed and outthought by a determined Italy in a rain-soaked opener. It’s a result that raises serious questions about Scotland’s progress under Gregor Townsend, and whether they can truly compete at the highest level. But here’s where it gets controversial: while Scotland’s performance was undeniably sloppy, Italy’s victory was no fluke. They were clinical, disciplined, and tactically astute, leaving many to wonder if this is the year the Azzurri finally shed their ‘underdog’ label.

Italy’s success was built on a foundation of ruthless efficiency. Fly-half Paolo Garbisi, celebrating his 50th Test cap, masterminded the game with a series of pinpoint kicks that exploited Scotland’s defensive frailties. His ability to control the game in such atrocious conditions was nothing short of remarkable. Meanwhile, centres Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex, also marking 50 caps, were unstoppable, combining power and precision to carve open Scotland’s midfield. And let’s not forget Louis Lynagh, whose energy and skill on the wing more than compensated for the absence of star player Ange Capuozzo.

Scotland, on the other hand, looked like a team in disarray. Their set-piece was shaky, their handling error-prone, and their discipline non-existent at times. Is this a team that’s truly progressing, or are they stuck in a cycle of underachievement? Townsend’s position was already under scrutiny, and this defeat will only intensify the pressure. While they showed glimpses of attacking flair, particularly through Jack Dempsey’s try, it was too little, too late. And this is the part most people miss: Scotland’s inability to capitalize on their opportunities wasn’t just bad luck—it was a symptom of deeper issues.

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Italy’s first try, scored by Lynagh, was a masterclass in deception. Alessandro Fusco, filling in at scrum-half, feigned a move to the left before sending Brex through a gap on the right. Brex’s grubber kick was perfectly weighted for Lynagh to touch down, showcasing Italy’s ability to execute under pressure. Their second try, finished by Menoncello after a brilliant garryowen from Garbisi, further highlighted their tactical nous. Scotland, meanwhile, shot themselves in the foot repeatedly, with Ewan Ashman’s lineout struggles and George Turner’s yellow card proving costly.

As the rain continued to pour, Italy’s game management shone through. They absorbed Scotland’s late onslaught, which included a 30-phase attack, and held firm to secure a richly deserved 18-15 victory. But here’s the question: is Italy’s rise a one-off, or are they finally becoming a force to be reckoned with in the Six Nations? And for Scotland, can they turn things around against England next week, or is this another tournament where they fall short of expectations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is a debate that’s sure to divide opinions.