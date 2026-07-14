It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 18 Production Update - What We Know! (2026)

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans rejoice! Season 18 is officially underway, thanks to a recent update from Rob Mac, also known as Rob McElhenney. The beloved comedy series, which has been a staple on TV for over a decade, is set to return with new episodes. With a stellar cast including Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito, and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, the show has been a fan favorite for its witty humor and memorable characters.

Mac shared an exciting announcement on Instagram, posting a picture of a film slate with the caption 'Back in the kitchen,' indicating that production has begun. While the exact release date remains a mystery, this development is a significant step forward for the show's dedicated fans. The news comes as a pleasant surprise, especially considering the series was renewed for four seasons back in 2020, ensuring its longevity.

The show's success is evident in its impressive ratings. Seasons 15 and 16 boasted a perfect 100% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, and Season 17 received an 84% rating, showcasing the show's enduring appeal. This positive reception has kept the show relevant and engaging for viewers.

The production timeline for Season 18 aligns with previous estimates. In July, Danny DeVito hinted that filming would commence at the end of January, and it seems this prediction was close to the mark. The previous season began filming in early fall 2024 and was released in July 2025, suggesting that Season 18 could be released later this year.

However, the show's future beyond Season 18 remains uncertain. The pressure is on for the show to maintain its success, especially considering the age of Danny DeVito, who plays Frank Reynolds. At 82 years old, his involvement in future seasons is a concern. Despite these challenges, the team behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia shows no signs of slowing down, and fans can look forward to more hilarious adventures in Philadelphia.

With its unique blend of humor and captivating storytelling, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia continues to be a standout in the world of television comedy. The show's ability to stay fresh and relevant over the years is a testament to its creators' talent and dedication. As fans eagerly await Season 18, the question remains: will the gang's antics continue to entertain and surprise us?