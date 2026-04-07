ISS Astronaut Spots Artemis 2 Moon Rocket on Launch Pad! (Incredible Photo from Space) (2026)

In an extraordinary moment captured from orbit, a lone U.S. astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has provided a stunning photograph of NASA's Artemis 2 moon rocket, marking the first human-crewed lunar mission in over five decades.

The rocket, known as the Space Launch System (SLS), made its way to the launch pad on Saturday, January 17, and is set to potentially lift off toward the moon as early as February 6. NASA astronaut Chris Williams, currently the only American in space, took this remarkable picture of the rocket situated at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. "If you zoom in on the rightmost launch pad, you can see a shadow just to the left of the center of the pad," Williams explained in a post on X (previously Twitter) dated January 19. "That shadow belongs to the rocket and launch tower that will soon carry four of my friends on their journey around the moon."

Williams is temporarily alone on the U.S. segment of the ISS due to an unprecedented early medical evacuation of SpaceX Crew-11 on January 15. He remarked that while this space photo might not be his best work—admitting he wished he had used a different lens—it remains a particularly meaningful image for him. Coincidentally, the ISS flew over Florida precisely when the SLS arrived at Launch Pad 39B, at 6:42 p.m. EST (2342 GMT). The rocket's journey to the launch site was meticulous, taking nearly 12 hours atop a massive "crawler-transporter," which has a history of carrying significant payloads for both Apollo and shuttle programs.

The Artemis 2 mission crew is preparing to spend ten days testing the Orion spacecraft, which is on its third voyage into space. Initially, the astronauts will conduct checks while in Earth orbit, and if everything goes smoothly, they will perform a critical engine burn known as a trans-lunar injection, which will propel them around the moon and back home.

This upcoming flight marks the first time humans will fly aboard the Orion capsule. However, it’s worth noting that an uncrewed Orion successfully orbited Earth in 2014 during Exploration Flight Test-1 atop a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket. Additionally, another uncrewed Orion spacecraft circled the moon in 2022 as part of the Artemis 1 mission, which also utilized the SLS during its inaugural flight.

Artemis 2 is set to conduct a variety of scientific experiments and health assessments to pave the way for future lengthy lunar missions. The subsequent mission, Artemis 3, aims to make history by landing astronauts on the moon around 2027 or 2028, contingent upon the readiness of the SpaceX Starship lander designed for this purpose. NASA anticipates more missions under the Artemis program to establish a sustained human presence on the lunar surface.

It’s important to note that the launch date for Artemis 2 may shift as the rocket and spacecraft undergo thorough testing at the launch pad, especially the crucial "wet dress rehearsal," which simulates a launch sequence including fueling the rocket. This rehearsal is slated to take place no later than February 2.

NASA has identified potential launch windows for Artemis 2 throughout February, March, and April, with officials at Kennedy Space Center emphasizing their commitment to safety. They reiterated their intention to ensure that the mission is ready for launch without rushing the process, highlighting safety as their top priority.

Elizabeth Howell, Ph.D., previously served as a staff writer in the spaceflight section from 2022 to 2024, focusing on Canadian space developments. She has been contributing to Space.com since 2012, amassing a decade of experience in space journalism. Her reporting includes exclusive stories involving the White House, covering a unique saga of a lost-and-found space tomato aboard the ISS, witnessing five human spaceflights across two continents, engaging in parabolic flights, maneuvering inside a spacesuit, and participating in simulated Mars missions. Her latest book, "Why Am I Taller?" published by ECW Press in 2022, is co-authored with astronaut Dave Williams.