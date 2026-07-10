The grim reality of escalating conflict continues to unfold in Gaza, with recent Israeli airstrikes claiming at least eleven lives, as reported by rescue personnel. This tragic development occurs amidst an already devastating toll, as the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry indicates that a staggering 600 individuals have lost their lives since the implementation of a ceasefire. This latest wave of violence, which saw at least 32 people killed earlier this month, underscores the precariousness of the situation and the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

But here's where it gets complex: these strikes are happening precisely as preparations were underway for the second phase of a ceasefire agreement, a deal brokered by the United States. This agreement, it seems, was meant to usher in a new era of stability. Recall that last month, former US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace. This entity, established with a mandate from the United Nations Security Council, is tasked with a monumental mission: to assemble an international force dedicated to securing Gaza's borders and overseeing the disarmament of Hamas. Furthermore, the board was slated to supervise the creation of a new, technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza and spearhead post-war reconstruction efforts. Its inaugural meeting was scheduled for February 19th in Washington.

And this is the part most people miss: as part of this ambitious plan, Indonesia, a member of the Board of Peace, was set to deploy 8,000 soldiers to Gaza. This deployment was envisioned as a critical component of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. The conflict itself, which has brought such immense suffering, was ignited by the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. That horrific event resulted in approximately 1,200 deaths and the abduction of 251 individuals as hostages. Israel's subsequent military campaign in Gaza, in response to this attack, has led to an estimated 71,820 fatalities, according to the territory's health ministry.

Considering the immense loss of life on both sides and the ongoing efforts towards a peace agreement, one must wonder: Is the establishment of an international force and a technocratic government truly the path to lasting peace, or could it inadvertently create new challenges? What are your thoughts on the effectiveness of such international interventions in complex geopolitical conflicts? Do you believe the current ceasefire efforts are sustainable, or are they merely a temporary pause before further escalation?