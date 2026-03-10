Israeli Airlines Resume Flights as Ben Gurion Reopens (2026)

Israeli Airlines Resume Flights as Ben Gurion Reopens: A Nation's Airspace Returns to Normalcy

The skies over Israel are opening up again, and with them, the country's air travel industry is set to resume operations. On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, two major airlines, Israir and Arkia, announced their plans to restart flights to Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, marking a significant step towards normalcy for the country's aviation sector.

Israir, one of Israel's smaller carriers, is set to operate five flights to Ben Gurion on Thursday from Rome, Berlin, Athens, Batumi, and Rovaniemi/Lapland. This initial phase of the reopening plan allows only one passenger flight per hour to land, a cautious approach to ensure a smooth transition back to regular operations.

The airport's capacity will gradually increase to two passenger flights per hour in a subsequent phase, but the exact timeline remains undisclosed. This decision comes after Israel's airspace was temporarily closed on Saturday due to US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which triggered an Iranian missile barrage against Israel, stranding tens of thousands of passengers worldwide.

Arkia, another Israeli carrier, will commence operations with one flight from Rome to Tel Aviv on Thursday and five flights from Athens and Larnaca on Friday. Both airlines are also providing repatriation flights to Taba in Egypt, a border town adjacent to the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, and Aqaba in Jordan, which is also near Eilat, connecting to various European cities.

El Al Israel Airlines, the flag carrier, has announced plans for rescue flights from over 20 cities, including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Bangkok, London, Paris, and other European destinations, aiming to bring back an estimated 40,000 stranded passengers. However, a detailed schedule has yet to be released.

To accommodate customers whose flights were canceled during the airspace closure, Israeli airlines have paused ticket sales between March 15 and March 21. This strategic move ensures that passengers can be rebooked once the airspace fully reopens, providing a seamless travel experience for those affected by the recent events.