Israel's Search for the Last Hostage in Gaza: A Ceasefire Update (2026)

In a move that has sparked both hope and controversy, Israel has launched a massive operation to locate the last remaining hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, whose return is seen as the final hurdle to advancing the U.S.-brokered ceasefire’s next phase. But here’s where it gets complicated: while Israel’s military has intensified its search efforts, including combing a cemetery near the Yellow Line in northern Gaza, Hamas has accused Israel of obstructing the search in areas under its control. Is this a genuine effort to bring closure to Gvili’s family, or a strategic move to shift blame?

The operation comes as Israel’s Cabinet debates opening the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, a critical step in the ceasefire agreement. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the crossing will open ‘upon completion of this operation,’ but Israeli officials warn it could take days. Meanwhile, Gvili’s family has pleaded with the government to delay the ceasefire’s second phase until his remains are recovered—a demand that clashes with growing international pressure, including from the Trump administration, which has already declared the second phase underway.

And this is the part most people miss: The search for Gvili isn’t just about one man’s remains; it’s a symbolic battle over accountability and trust in the ceasefire process. Hamas claims it has provided all available information about Gvili’s location, while Israel accuses the group of stalling. Adding fuel to the fire, an Israeli military official anonymously revealed that rabbis and dental experts are on the ground with specialized teams, suggesting the search is more complex than initially thought.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated further when the shuttered headquarters of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in east Jerusalem was set ablaze, just days after Israeli bulldozers demolished parts of the compound. While the culprit remains unknown, Israeli settlers were reportedly seen looting the building at night. Is this an isolated incident, or part of a broader pattern of targeting organizations supporting Palestinian refugees? UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called it the ‘latest attack on the U.N.’ in efforts to undermine Palestinian refugee status.

UNRWA, which serves 2.5 million Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, and east Jerusalem, has long been a target of Israeli criticism. Israel accuses the agency of being infiltrated by Hamas and alleges its employees were involved in the 2023 attack that triggered the Gaza war. UNRWA denies these claims, stating it took swift action against accused employees. But the question remains: Can UNRWA operate impartially in a region so deeply divided?

As the world watches, this high-stakes operation raises more questions than answers. Will Gvili’s remains be found, and if so, will it truly pave the way for peace? Or will this become another flashpoint in the ongoing conflict? What do you think—is Israel’s operation a step toward resolution, or a strategic delay tactic? Share your thoughts in the comments below.