Israel Madrimov Dominates Luis David Salazar in Las Vegas Showdown! | Boxing Highlights (2026)

After back-to-back grueling battles against boxing’s elite, Israel Madrimov finally caught a break—and he made the most of it. In a dominant performance Saturday night in Las Vegas, the former 154-pound champion outclassed Luis David Salazar, treating the bout more like a high-level sparring session than a competitive fight. With a unanimous decision victory (99-91 on all scorecards), Madrimov not only secured the win but also signaled his return to title contention in the junior middleweight division. But here’s where it gets interesting: Can Madrimov truly reclaim his spot among the division’s best after such a strategic victory?

Madrimov (11-2-1, 7 KOs) entered the ring at Fontainebleau Las Vegas with something to prove. Fresh off unanimous decision losses to five-division champion Terence Crawford and WBC interim titleholder Vergil Ortiz Jr., the Uzbek fighter needed a confidence-boosting performance. And that’s exactly what he delivered. From the opening bell, Madrimov dictated the pace, using a hard left in the first round to establish dominance. By the second, he had Salazar pinned in the corners, showcasing the skill set that once made him a titleholder.

But this is the part most people miss: Madrimov’s tactical switch to southpaw in the fourth round—a move Crawford used against him—highlighted his adaptability. Despite a black eye in the sixth round and lingering health concerns from bronchitis and pneumonia, Madrimov never let up. He closed the fight strong, battering Salazar in the 10th round and leaving him wobbly by the final bell. It was a statement win, but one that raises questions: Is this the Madrimov who can challenge the likes of Jaron Ennis or IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev later this year?

Madrimov’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, believes so. “Exactly what he needed—he got the work and looked good,” Kornilov told BoxingScene post-fight. Yet, the division remains stacked, and Madrimov’s path to the top won’t be easy.

Earlier in the night, the undercard showcased rising talent. Omari Jones, the 2024 U.S. Olympic bronze medalist, extended his knockout streak—almost. After dropping Jerome Baxter in the first round, Jones settled for a unanimous decision (60-53), marking his first victory by the scorecards. Meanwhile, 20-year-old lightweight Zaquin Moses, cousin of Shakur Stevenson, scored a knockdown en route to a unanimous decision (60-53) over Leandro Medina. Stevenson’s mid-fight advice to Moses—“keep boxing”—paid off, as Moses showcased both power and ring intelligence.

And let’s not forget Kaipo Gallegos, the 19-year-old Las Vegas prospect, who thrilled the hometown crowd with a second-round stoppage of Wilson Akinocho. Gallegos (11-0-1, 9 KOs) continues to impress with his dynamic punching and energy.

The card opened with Cuban southpaw Ronny Alvarez (6-0, 5 KOs) dominating Braulio Matias in a super middleweight bout. Alvarez’s relentless pressure forced a sixth-round TKO after Matias was deducted a point for excessive holding. Referee Robert Hoyle’s warning—“You’ve got to show me something”—summed up Matias’s struggles.

So, here’s the burning question: With Madrimov back in the mix and young talents like Jones, Moses, and Gallegos rising, who will emerge as the next dominant force in boxing’s junior middleweight and lightweight divisions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—and don’t hold back!