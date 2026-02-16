A shocking revelation has emerged, sparking outrage and raising critical questions about the treatment of sacred burial grounds. Israeli forces have bulldozed a portion of a cemetery in Gaza, desecrating the graves of allied soldiers who fought in the first and second world wars. This discovery, based on satellite imagery and eyewitness accounts, has ignited a heated debate and left many demanding answers.

The Gaza War Cemetery in al-Tuffah, Gaza City, has been partially destroyed, with satellite images revealing extensive damage. While bomb craters surround the cemetery, the southwestern corner displays signs of systematic destruction. Rows of gravestones have been uprooted, the topsoil disturbed, and a large earth berm now divides the area, indicating the use of heavy machinery. This destruction was not evident in March but became visible in satellite images from August and more pronounced in December, when the rest of the cemetery had begun to regrow vegetation.

Essam Jaradah, the former caretaker of the cemetery, described two bulldozing operations. The first occurred outside the cemetery walls, clearing olive trees, while the second took place inside, specifically targeting the corner containing Australian soldiers' graves. This area, once a serene resting place, has been transformed into a battlefield, with sand mounds serving as earth barriers.

The Israel Defense Forces, when confronted with the satellite evidence, claimed that defensive measures were necessary during combat. They alleged that terrorists used structures near the cemetery to attack IDF troops, prompting a response to neutralize threats. The IDF also asserted that underground terrorist infrastructure was discovered within the cemetery, which they dismantled. However, this explanation has not satisfied all parties involved.

The Royal British Legion expressed sadness over the damage to the graves of British and allied personnel, emphasizing the importance of honoring the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC), responsible for maintaining the cemetery, acknowledged extensive damage to headstones, memorials, and other structures. Satellite photos reveal an even more devastating impact, with sections dedicated to Canadian UN peacekeepers and allied soldiers from the second world war completely razed.

The destruction also affects graves from the first world war, primarily British soldiers who fought in the battle for Palestine against Ottoman Turkish troops. Professor Peter Stanley, a military historian, highlights the significance of these cemeteries to Australians, who deeply value and care for them. He stresses the emotional connection and the need to address the desecration of their soldiers' graves.

Jaradah, who dedicated 45 years to caring for the cemetery, laments the loss of a beautiful archaeological site and a public space for the people of Gaza. He expresses profound sorrow, comparing it to the pain of losing a mother. But here's where it gets controversial: while the focus is on the cemetery, the broader context of the ongoing conflict cannot be ignored. Since the October ceasefire agreement, Israeli troops have continued to fire on Palestinians, particularly near the 'yellow line' boundary. Over 500 Palestinians, including many children, have been killed, raising questions about the true nature of the ceasefire.

This incident has exposed a sensitive issue, sparking debate about the treatment of war graves and the impact of modern conflicts on historical sites.