Isles Rally to 5th Straight Win: Matthew Schaefer Nets 20th Goal at 18, Defies Panthers comeback (2026)

Get ready for an incredible sports story that will leave you on the edge of your seat! The Islanders' remarkable comeback streak continues, and it's all thanks to their rising star, Matthew Schaefer.

In a thrilling showdown against the mighty Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, the Islanders pulled off yet another stunning comeback from a two-goal deficit. And this time, it was their young defensive sensation, Schaefer, who stole the show.

As if their recent victories in Montreal and Columbus weren't impressive enough, the Islanders, led by the rookie phenom, stormed back from a 2-0 hole to secure their fifth consecutive win. With a rousing 5-4 decision, they bridged the Olympic break with a performance that had fans on their feet.

But here's where it gets controversial... Florida's Sam Reinhart almost spoiled the party, tying the game with just under two minutes left. However, it was Anders Lee, the Isles' captain, who delivered the game-winning move with mere seconds remaining, improving their overall record to an impressive 35-21-5.

Schaefer, the 18-year-old sensation, scored twice, becoming the first Isles defenseman of any age to reach 20 goals since the legendary Denis Potvin in 1985-86. His second goal of the night, a wrister that deflected off a Panthers player and through the legs of veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, sparked chants of his name throughout the arena.

"I have to stay focused, but those chants are electric! It's an incredible feeling, and I want to hear it every night," Schaefer said with a smile.

The Panthers had taken an early lead with goals from Sandis Vilmanis and Sam Bennett, but Schaefer's pinball-like goal, which ricocheted off a Florida defenseman and the crossbar before finding the back of the net, brought the Isles back into the game. He also broke Phil Housley's league record for goals by an 18-year-old defenseman.

Isles coach Patrick Roy couldn't help but gush about Schaefer, saying, "I've run out of words to describe his impact. He's doing extraordinary things out there."

Before the game, even two-time Cup-winning coach Paul Maurice couldn't contain his admiration. "He's an 18-year-old phenomenon! His impact is immediate, and he's only going to get better. The Islanders have found their cornerstone for years to come."

And this is the part most people miss... It's not just about individual brilliance. It's a team effort. Carson Soucy's equalizer, just seven minutes into the second period, showcased the depth of this Islanders squad. Bennett's second goal of the game was answered by Bo Horvat, keeping the momentum with the Islanders.

"I hope we don't make a habit of these comebacks, but I love the resilience and focus this team shows," Roy added.

So, what do you think? Is Schaefer the real deal? Can the Islanders keep up this incredible streak? Let's discuss in the comments! This team's story is far from over, and we can't wait to see what's next!