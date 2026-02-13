Isle of Wight Traffic Alert: Brading Road Closure Causes Major Disruption (2026)

Brading, a town on the Isle of Wight, has become a source of frustration for residents and commuters alike. A simple side road closure has led to a traffic nightmare! But why? Well, here's the story.

The Mall, a side road in Brading, has been shut down to through traffic due to safety concerns. This closure is in conjunction with the ongoing works on New Road, which will last until February 27. The authorities, Island Roads, deemed The Mall unsafe as a diversion route, and now it's completely blocked off.

And this is where it gets tricky for locals. Residents' access to their homes is permitted, but it's a complicated affair. Those living north of Wrax Road can't reach their homes from Bullys Hill, while those on the south side can't access their properties from Brading High Street. It's a maze of detours and restrictions!

The official detour? A lengthy route via Bembridge, St. Helens, and Carpenters Road to Beaper Shute. Quite the journey for what would usually be a quick trip.

But here's where it gets controversial. Some residents are questioning the necessity of the closure, arguing that it causes more disruption than the works themselves. With limited bus services and a complete ban on through traffic, locals are feeling trapped.

So, is this closure an overreaction, or a necessary safety measure? The debate is open, and we'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

