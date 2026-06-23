Isle of Man Ferry: Liverpool Route Expansion & Passenger Preferences (2026)

The Isle of Man's ferry services are a vital link for residents and visitors alike, and a new survey has revealed some interesting insights into passenger priorities. But here's where it gets controversial... While speed was a key consideration for many, with a desire to maintain the current schedule of two daily return trips to Liverpool during the summer, there were other factors that emerged as equally important. And this is the part most people miss...

The Manannan ferry, which operates between March and October, also provides seasonal journeys to Dublin and Belfast. In the survey, passengers highlighted the central role of ferry services in their lives on the Isle of Man, with a 'huge volume of feedback' received. Although the majority of respondents were island residents, around 30% lived elsewhere, including TT visitors, marshals, friends and relatives of residents, and business travellers.

The Steam Packet, the government-owned ferry firm, has pledged to publish a full summary of the responses once the results have been analysed. So, what does this mean for the future of ferry services on the Isle of Man? Well, it seems that while speed is important, there are other factors that passengers value highly. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with the survey findings? Share your thoughts in the comments below!