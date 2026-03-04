Islanders Dominate Devils 9-0! Duclair's Hat Trick & Sorokin's Shutout | NHL Highlights Jan 6, 2026 (2026)

Imagine a hockey game so lopsided it felt more like a highlight reel than a competitive match. That's exactly what happened on January 6, 2026, when the New York Islanders delivered a stunning 9-0 shutout to the New Jersey Devils, leaving fans and analysts alike in awe. But here's where it gets controversial: Was this a testament to the Islanders' dominance, or a glaring exposé of the Devils' recent struggles? Let’s dive into the details.

Anthony Duclair stole the spotlight with a performance that hadn’t been seen from him in over six years. Returning to the lineup after being benched for two games, Duclair not only scored a hat trick but also added two assists, capping off a five-point night. His last hat trick dated back to December 14, 2019, when he was with the Ottawa Senators—a reminder of how much can change in a player’s career across four different teams. And this is the part most people miss: Duclair’s resurgence wasn’t just about scoring goals; it was about proving his value in a league that often writes players off too soon.

Meanwhile, Ilya Sorokin made his return from a nagging lower-body injury and delivered a masterclass in goaltending. Stopping all 44 shots he faced, Sorokin not only secured the win but also etched his name into Islanders history as the franchise’s all-time shutout leader with 26. His performance raised a thought-provoking question: How much of the Devils’ struggles were due to their own mistakes, and how much was Sorokin simply being unstoppable?

On the other side of the ice, Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom had a night to forget. Allowing goals on the first two shots he faced—from Mat Barzal and Duclair—Markstrom finished with nine goals against on just 24 shots. The Devils’ woes didn’t end there; they’ve now lost six of their last eight games, including a heartbreaking home loss to the Carolina Hurricanes where young defenseman Luke Hughes scored two own goals. Is this a temporary slump, or a deeper issue for the Devils?

The Islanders, meanwhile, are on a roll. With two consecutive wins and five in their last seven games, they’re keeping pace with the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes. Rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer, despite battling the flu, continued his impressive streak with an assist on Barzal’s opening goal. Schaefer, the No. 1 pick and a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, now has points in four straight games. His resilience and talent are undeniable, but here’s a bold question: Can he sustain this pace and lead the Islanders to a playoff run?

Other Islanders contributors included Simon Holmstrom, Casey Cizikas, Tony DeAngelo, and Cal Ritchie, each adding to the scoring frenzy. As both teams look ahead, the Devils will aim to rebound in Pittsburgh on Thursday, while the Islanders embark on a seven-game road trip starting in Nashville. What do you think? Is this Islanders team a legitimate contender, or is their success a product of their opponents’ struggles? Let us know in the comments!