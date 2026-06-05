Islamophobia Surge: Hijab-Wearing Women Targeted After Bondi Attack (2026)

In the shadow of tragedy, a new wave of fear emerges—this time, targeting women in hijabs. The recent Bondi Beach terrorist attack has unleashed a disturbing surge in Islamophobia, leaving Muslim women across Australia vulnerable to harassment, violence, and online hate. But here's where it gets even more alarming: reports of anti-Muslim hate incidents have skyrocketed by nearly 200%, according to the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC). And this is the part most people miss—the majority of these attacks are directed at women, particularly those wearing hijabs.

Naveed Akram, a 24-year-old facing 59 charges, including 15 counts of murder and one count of committing a terrorist act, has become the face of this tragedy. His father, Sajid, was fatally shot by police during the incident. While the legal proceedings unfold, the aftermath of the attack has exposed a deeper, more insidious issue: the rise of anti-Muslim sentiment, manifesting in vandalism, physical intimidation, and online abuse.

The ANIC's Action Against Islamophobia initiative, which operates a helpline for victims, has documented a staggering increase in reported incidents since December 14. Among the 62 cases reported, several stand out for their sheer brutality: a Muslim disability support worker in Leppington had her hijab ripped off while assisting clients, a hijab-wearing woman in Redfern was egged and verbally abused on her way to work, and another woman in Perth was spat at. These are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern targeting Muslim women in public spaces.

But why are women bearing the brunt of this backlash? Bilal Rauf, a senior advisor at ANIC, points to the divisive rhetoric from certain politicians and media outlets as a contributing factor. "It's been deeply challenging for the community to confront such hatred," he said, emphasizing the emotional toll on those affected. Young girls, in particular, have been spat at, had their hijabs torn off, and faced a barrage of abusive comments. The psychological impact is profound, with many expressing devastation, fear, and distress.

Here’s where it gets controversial: While the attack itself was undeniably horrific, the subsequent wave of Islamophobia raises uncomfortable questions. Are we inadvertently fueling division by allowing fear and anger to dictate our responses? Jihad Dib, a member for Bankstown and part of the Islamic community, calls out the targeting of hijab-wearing women as "a real cheap shot" and urges everyone to stand against hate. "We have an obligation to be upstanders, not bystanders," he said. Yet, the question remains: How do we balance accountability for the attack with protecting innocent Muslims from collective blame?

NSW Premier Chris Minns has condemned the heightened aggression as "horrifying" and "disgusting," vowing that racism will not be tolerated. But words alone may not be enough. As the community grapples with these incidents, it’s crucial to ask: What more can we do to foster unity and combat prejudice? Are we doing enough to challenge the narratives that perpetuate hate? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation that leads to real change.