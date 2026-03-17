Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena: The Dominant Performance | UFC 322 (2026)

The Ultimate Fighter's Lack of Wrestling Skills Exposed

In a recent interview, Islam Makhachev, the newly crowned UFC welterweight champion, shared his surprise at Jack Della Maddalena's wrestling shortcomings during their title fight at UFC 322. Makhachev's revelation has sparked a debate among MMA enthusiasts, leaving many questioning the extent of Della Maddalena's grappling abilities.

"I expected more resistance on the ground," Makhachev admitted. "In his previous fight against Belal Muhammad, Della Maddalena showcased his ability to scramble back to his feet after takedowns. However, against me, he seemed to lack the necessary skills to counter my wrestling dominance."

Makhachev's dominance over Della Maddalena was evident, as he successfully took him down in all four attempts and maintained control for over 19 minutes. This stark contrast in wrestling prowess between the two fighters has left many fans and analysts wondering if Della Maddalena's previous success was more reliant on his striking skills rather than his grappling abilities.

"It's almost as if Della Maddalena had a one-trick pony approach to his wrestling," Makhachev continued. "He relied on the same reversal move against Belal, and when I anticipated and defended against it, he seemed lost. It was at that moment I realized his wrestling game was limited, and I knew I had the upper hand."

But here's where it gets controversial... Should we question Della Maddalena's wrestling skills, or is it more about Makhachev's exceptional ability to exploit his opponent's weaknesses? And this is the part most people miss... Makhachev's insight into his opponent's game plan and his ability to adapt and counter it is a testament to his strategic prowess.

As Makhachev prepares to defend his welterweight title, the MMA world eagerly awaits to see who will step up to challenge him. With a plethora of talented contenders at 170 pounds, including the likes of Michael Morales, Ian Machado Garry, Carlos Prates, and the legendary Kamaru Usman, the stage is set for an exciting title picture. Who will be the next challenger to step into the octagon with Makhachev? Only time will tell.

What are your thoughts on Makhachev's assessment of Della Maddalena's wrestling skills? Do you think it's a fair critique, or is it an overemphasis on a single aspect of the fight? Share your opinions in the comments below and let's spark a discussion!