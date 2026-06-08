Islam Makhachev Predicts Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje: 'I'm Leaning Toward Topuria Winning' (2026)

The UFC's Missed Opportunity: Makhachev vs. Topuria

The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is buzzing with anticipation for UFC Freedom 250, but I can't help but feel a sense of missed opportunity. The promotion had the chance to make a blockbuster superfight between two rising lightweight stars, Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria, but instead, we're getting a different main event.

What many fans don't realize is that the Makhachev vs. Topuria matchup had all the ingredients for a classic. Both fighters are on impressive winning streaks, with Makhachev boasting a 17-1 UFC record and Topuria remaining undefeated in the promotion. This clash of styles and personalities could have been a true showcase of the lightweight division's depth and talent.

Personally, I find it intriguing that Makhachev hints at an underlying reason why the fight didn't materialize. He suggests that Topuria and his team know why the bout won't happen at the White House, leaving us to speculate on the behind-the-scenes dynamics. This is a common theme in MMA, where negotiations and politics often dictate the fight matchups more than the fans' desires.

The Main Event: Topuria vs. Gaethje

With the Makhachev fight off the table, Topuria will now face Justin Gaethje, a seasoned veteran and former interim lightweight champion. This matchup is not without its allure, as Gaethje is known for his relentless pressure and knockout power.

However, the oddsmakers heavily favor Topuria, and Makhachev agrees, leaning towards a Topuria victory. This prediction is understandable, given Topuria's youth and impressive record. But what makes this fight particularly interesting is Gaethje's experience and his ability to overcome adversity. He's a true warrior who has faced and defeated some of the best in the sport.

Implications and Speculation

The outcome of this main event could have significant implications for the lightweight division. If Topuria wins, he solidifies his position as a dominant force and a potential future opponent for Makhachev. But if Gaethje pulls off the upset, it could shake up the rankings and create new possibilities for the division's top contenders.

One thing that immediately stands out to me is the potential impact on Makhachev's future. A Topuria victory could set up an even more highly anticipated matchup between Makhachev and the winner. This could be the fight that truly cements Makhachev's status as a top lightweight contender.

The Bigger Picture

This situation highlights the complex nature of fight promotions and the challenges of making superfights. Fans often clamor for dream matchups, but the reality is that numerous factors influence these decisions. From fighter availability and contract negotiations to promotional strategies, the path to a superfight is rarely straightforward.

In my opinion, the UFC should strive to make these highly anticipated fights happen whenever possible. While the promotion has delivered some incredible matchups, there's always room for improvement. The fans' enthusiasm and the sport's growth depend on these blockbuster events.

As we await the outcome of UFC Freedom 250, let's appreciate the excitement of the main event while also reflecting on the missed opportunities that shape the MMA landscape.