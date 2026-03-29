Ishan Kishan: The Unconventional Captain Leading SRH to Victory (2026)

Let's dive into the intriguing world of cricket captaincy and the unique leadership style of Ishan Kishan.

In the fast-paced universe of the Indian Premier League (IPL), where teams are constantly on the lookout for winning formulas, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has made a bold move by appointing Ishan Kishan as their temporary captain. This decision comes in the wake of uncertainty surrounding the availability of their regular skipper, Pat Cummins.

The Rise of Ishan Kishan

Ishan's journey to captaincy is an inspiring one. Fresh from India's triumphant T20 World Cup campaign, he also led his state team, Jharkhand, to an unexpected victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This success story not only revived his prospects of rejoining the national team but also showcased his leadership potential.

What makes Ishan's leadership style particularly fascinating is his emphasis on creating a positive and supportive team environment. Assistant coach Sunny Gupta shared an anecdote about Ishan's humble nature, traveling with his teammates in an e-rickshaw despite his status as an Indian player. This incident highlights Ishan's ability to connect with his players and foster a sense of unity.

Leadership Principles

Ishan's leadership principles are a breath of fresh air in the world of cricket. He believes in maintaining a happy dressing room, regardless of wins or losses. This positive mindset extends to his approach to failures, where he encourages clarity of intent over results.

One rule that stands out is his policy against public reprimands. Feedback is delivered one-on-one, ensuring a respectful and constructive environment. Additionally, he imposes a light yet firm discipline, fining players INR 1000 for being late to the team bus.

The Carefree Captain

Despite his carefree persona, Ishan's approach to cricket is meticulous. Assistant coach Gupta reveals that Ishan spends hours studying opponents, mapping players, and watching endless videos. This dedication to preparation contrasts with his public image as a "laughing boy."

His T20 philosophy aligns with the Indian team's attacking mindset. Teammate Virat Singh emphasizes Ishan's team-first attitude, where individual recognition is a byproduct of collective success.

Influence of MS Dhoni

Ishan's leadership style seems heavily influenced by the legendary MS Dhoni. Singh notes that Ishan has learned from Dhoni's ability to push and support players, building their confidence at the right moments. This mentorship has undoubtedly shaped Ishan's approach to captaincy.

A Temporary Captain, A Permanent Impact

While Cummins' return will see him reclaim the SRH captaincy, the franchise's decision to entrust Ishan with the role during Cummins' absence is a testament to his abilities. Managing a dressing room of seasoned international cricketers is no small feat, but those who have worked with him believe he is up to the task.

As Ishan takes on this challenge, his success will depend on the players' understanding of his leadership style. With the right support and a positive environment, I believe he has the potential to excel and leave a lasting impact on SRH's culture.