Is Tinubu Creating a One-Party System? APC Member Dr. Girei Responds (2026)

Democracy and the Tinubu Effect: A Controversial Take

In a recent development, Dr. Salihu Girei, a prominent figure in Adamawa State politics, has sparked a debate by addressing the notion of President Bola Tinubu's alleged role in creating a one-party system. Girei, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), sets the record straight, arguing that Tinubu is a strong advocate for multi-party democracy.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Girei claims that the recent wave of high-profile defections, including that of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, is a result of free political choice rather than any coercive tactics. He emphasizes that Tinubu's democratic values allow for the party's openness to new members, a stance that might challenge some traditional political beliefs.

See Also Abronye DC Reacts to VP Jane Opoku-Agyemang's Viral Dance Video

"Defections are a reflection of the party's popularity and its ability to offer a stable and progressive platform," Girei explains. He further highlights the improvements in economic stability, food affordability, and national security under the Tinubu administration, suggesting these achievements naturally attract politicians seeking alignment.

And this is the part most people miss: Girei appreciates Governor Fintiri's achievements in Adamawa, from uniting the people to curbing insecurity and developing infrastructure. He believes Fintiri's decision to join the APC is a strategic move, aligning with Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope' agenda for stability and growth at both state and federal levels.

Girei, an aspiring governor himself, sees Fintiri's defection as an opportunity to build upon a solid foundation, envisioning accelerated development if he secures the APC ticket in 2027. This move, he argues, is a testament to the party's direction under Tinubu and the state's party leader, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

So, is Tinubu's influence a threat to democratic diversity, or is it a sign of a thriving political landscape? What do you think? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below. Let's spark a healthy discussion!