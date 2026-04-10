Is This Humanoid Robot Real? Investigating the Viral Video from London (2026)

Is there really a 'humanoid' robot roaming the streets of London? We investigate the viral video that has everyone talking.

The Viral Clip

In February 2026, a video making the rounds online sparked curiosity and debate. It appeared to show a 'humanoid robot' interacting with young people in London's Hoxton area. But is it what it seems?

The footage, recorded by TikTok user Eduard Constantin, features a woman in a costume, playing the role of 'Joy', an AI-powered robot. Joyous AI, the company behind Joy, has been advertising an event titled 'Joy In The Flesh' in London, suggesting they might be behind this viral moment.

The Human in Disguise

While the video initially seemed like a breakthrough in robotics, further investigation reveals a different story. The woman in the costume briefly breaks character and laughs at the 00:28 mark, giving away her true identity. It's clear that 'Joy' is not a robot but a human performer.

The Robot's True Identity

Callum Scott, Joyous AI's chief robotics officer, was contacted for comment. He deflected questions, referring us to the company's spokesperson. However, one of Constantin's videos shows 'Joy' making more human-like movements, such as rubbing her hands together, further confirming her human nature.

The Human-Robot Debate

This incident raises questions about the ethics of human-like robots and the potential for misinformation. Are we witnessing the future of robotics, or is it just a clever costume? The line between human and robot blurs, leaving us with more questions than answers.

The Bottom Line

While the video may have sparked excitement, it's essential to approach such claims with caution. As we await further information from Joyous AI, we encourage our readers to share their thoughts in the comments. Is this a groundbreaking innovation or a clever disguise? The debate continues...