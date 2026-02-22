Is the U.S. at War with Venezuela? Rubio Addresses Maduro Capture & U.S. Policy (2026)

The U.S. has captured Venezuela's leader, but is it an act of war? Secretary of State Marco Rubio insists there's no war, but his statements raise more questions than they answer. A controversial weekend raid has led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with President Donald Trump declaring the U.S. will 'run' Venezuela.

In a striking photo, Trump is seen monitoring the military operations alongside Rubio and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Rubio, also serving as Trump's interim national security adviser, claims the U.S. is merely 'running policy' in Venezuela, using financial pressure on Maduro's allies. He cites the enforcement of sanctions and an 'oil quarantine' by U.S. naval vessels as leverage to push Venezuela in a direction beneficial to both nations.

But here's where it gets controversial: U.S. forces have been active in Venezuela, striking drug boats, causing casualties, and seizing oil tankers. These actions have sparked debate about the U.S. role in Venezuela's affairs. Senator Tom Cotton supports Rubio's stance, advocating for pressure on Maduro's allies, including interim President Delcy Rodríguez. However, Trump's actions have already faced domestic pushback, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticizing the military operation as a violation of law, as Congress was not consulted.

Schumer plans a vote on a war powers resolution to restrict Trump's ability to attack Venezuela without Congressional approval. This resolution needs a simple majority to pass, and Senator Rand Paul is the sole GOP member openly supporting it so far. Will this resolution gain enough support? And what does it mean for U.S.-Venezuela relations moving forward?

Is the U.S. overstepping its boundaries or exercising necessary influence? The debate is sure to continue, and the world watches as Venezuela's future hangs in the balance.

