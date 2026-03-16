Is the iPhone 17e Real? Early Quad Lock Listing Hints MagSafe & More (2026)

Is the iPhone 17e Almost Here? Early Accessory Listing Sparks Speculation

A mysterious early listing of iPhone 17e accessories has Apple fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. Subscribers to the Quad Lock mailing list in Australia received an email advertising the iPhone 17e MAG Case, along with an image of what appears to be the unannounced phone. But is this a genuine leak, or a clever marketing ploy?

The listing, which includes a link to a product page of iPhone 17e accessories, currently includes the case and a tempered glass screen protector. While the image on Quad Lock's website looks nearly identical to the image on its iPhone 16e listing, only a snippet of the phone is visible through the case. This could be a clever way to keep the design a secret, or a genuine leak.

The listing raises several questions. Will the iPhone 17e feature MagSafe charging technology, as suggested by the MAG case? And if so, will it support faster wireless charging speeds and broader compatibility with MagSafe accessories? Apple has set 5 March for its next major event, where it's expected to announce a new range of Macs. Perhaps the new iPhone is also on the agenda?

The early listing of the iPhone 17e accessory could mean that an official announcement from Apple is imminent. But for now, fans can only speculate. What do you think? Is this a genuine leak, or a clever marketing ploy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!