Is the iPhone 17e Real? Early Quad Lock Listing Hints MagSafe & More (2026)

Is the iPhone 17e Almost Here? Early Accessory Listing Sparks Speculation

A mysterious early listing of iPhone 17e accessories has Apple fans buzzing with excitement and speculation. Subscribers to the Quad Lock mailing list in Australia received an email advertising the iPhone 17e MAG Case, along with an image of what appears to be the unannounced phone. But is this a genuine leak, or a clever marketing ploy?

See Also
Lenovo Legion Go S Review: Sleek, Affordable Handheld for Casual GamingResident Evil Requiem Review: Dual Protagonists, Fresh Gameplay, and Nostalgic Moments!WD G-DRIVE: The Ultimate Storage Solution for Content CreatorsPokémon Fire Red & Leaf Green: Switch Release Date Leaked!

The listing, which includes a link to a product page of iPhone 17e accessories, currently includes the case and a tempered glass screen protector. While the image on Quad Lock's website looks nearly identical to the image on its iPhone 16e listing, only a snippet of the phone is visible through the case. This could be a clever way to keep the design a secret, or a genuine leak.

See Also
2026 BMW M2 CS Review: Track Test & Road Performance | BMW M2 CS Australia

The listing raises several questions. Will the iPhone 17e feature MagSafe charging technology, as suggested by the MAG case? And if so, will it support faster wireless charging speeds and broader compatibility with MagSafe accessories? Apple has set 5 March for its next major event, where it's expected to announce a new range of Macs. Perhaps the new iPhone is also on the agenda?

The early listing of the iPhone 17e accessory could mean that an official announcement from Apple is imminent. But for now, fans can only speculate. What do you think? Is this a genuine leak, or a clever marketing ploy? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Is the iPhone 17e Real? Early Quad Lock Listing Hints MagSafe & More (2026)

References

Top Articles
Wall Street Hits Record High Despite Jobs Data - ASX Set to Rise
Eagles vs 49ers Inactives: Lane Johnson Out, Trent Williams Active | NFL Wild Card Round
Josh Allen's Heroics Lead Bills to Victory Over Jaguars | NFL Wild Card Recap
Latest Posts
Smithsonian Removes Trump Impeachment Details: What It Means
Iran Protests: Shocking Footage Reveals Brutal Crackdown - Woman Shot Dead in Tehran
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6208

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.