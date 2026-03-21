Is Sleep Banking Really a Thing? Can You 'Save' Sleep for Later? (2026)

The concept of 'sleep banking' is intriguing, but is it a legitimate strategy or just wishful thinking? The idea that you can stockpile sleep for future use is a tempting one, especially for those with demanding schedules. But is it really possible to save up sleep like money in a bank account?

Some scientists suggest that sleeping more ahead of a busy period can help mitigate the effects of upcoming sleep deprivation. They argue that this 'banking' approach allows the brain to store vital resources, enhancing alertness and cognitive abilities when sleep is scarce. This strategy has gained traction among wellness influencers, who advocate for extra sleep before long flights or important events to boost mental performance or as a buffer for hectic schedules.

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The concept originated from a 2009 study by researchers at the Walter Reed Army Institute, who aimed to improve soldiers' alertness before missions. They divided participants into two groups, one with seven hours of sleep and the other with ten hours, before restricting both groups to three hours of sleep the following week. This study and others like it (see references) suggest that sleep banking can be an effective method to prepare for anticipated sleep loss.

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However, not all experts agree. Elizabeth Klerman, a neurology professor, challenges the notion of sleep banking, stating that there's no evidence people can sleep when they're not tired. She likens sleep to a credit card debt, implying that while you can accumulate a debt, you can't create a surplus. Klerman worries that endorsing sleep banking might encourage unhealthy sleep habits, as people may feel justified in depriving themselves of sleep if they've banked extra hours previously.

While the effectiveness of sleep banking is still up for debate, most experts agree that catching up on lost sleep is beneficial. However, they caution against long afternoon naps, which can lead to sleep inertia, that disoriented feeling upon waking.

So, is sleep banking a revolutionary strategy or a misleading concept? And here's where it gets controversial: is it ever okay to intentionally deprive yourself of sleep? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and remember, a good night's rest is always a wise investment.

Is Sleep Banking Really a Thing? Can You 'Save' Sleep for Later? (2026)

References

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