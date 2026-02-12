Is Nobu's $125 Golden Globes Menu Worth the Hype? We Taste-Tested It! (2026)

Imagine shelling out $125 for a meal that promises a taste of Hollywood glamour, only to be left feeling underwhelmed. That’s the reality of Nobu’s Golden Globes takeout menu, a lavish spread that’s supposed to make you feel like a celebrity—but does it deliver? Spoiler alert: it’s not all glitter and gold.

For the third year in a row, the iconic Japanese restaurant Nobu, co-founded by Chef Nobuyuki 'Nobu' Matsuhisa, is catering the Golden Globes in Los Angeles. This time, they’ve gone a step further by offering a special takeout package through Uber Eats and DoorDash, allowing fans to indulge in the same dishes as their favorite stars—at least in theory. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this $125 bento box truly worth the hype, or is it just a pricey gimmick?

The menu reads like a culinary dream: yellowtail jalapeño, a caviar cup adorned with gold flakes, lobster salad with spicy lemon dressing, tai Matsuhisa nigiri, salmon nigiri, tuna nigiri, and the signature miso black cod. All of this comes packaged in a chic black 'Nobu' box with a gilt interior—a feast for the eyes, no doubt. But what about the taste? And this is the part most people miss: the experience falls short of its luxurious promise.

The Daily Mail’s taste test reveals a mixed bag. While the caviar cup looks decadent, its saltiness is overpowering, and the portion size leaves much to be desired. The yellowtail jalapeño, however, is a standout, with its tender fish and zesty crunch. The miso black cod is another highlight—scrumptious but disappointingly small. The lobster salad? Bland and forgettable. Even the sauces, though rich and flavorful, can’t rescue the meal from its mediocrity.

Here’s the kicker: the takeout experience is a far cry from what celebrities enjoy at the Beverly Hilton. Their meal is served fresh, paired with Moet & Chandon Champagne and trendy Saratoga spring water. Meanwhile, the takeout version loses its luster after sitting in traffic, leaving you feeling more like a mere mortal than a Hollywood A-lister.

But here’s where it gets controversial: Is Nobu charging a premium for a subpar experience? My colleague, Rachel Choffin, and I both agree that the price tag is unjustified. While the sauces and certain dishes shine, the overall value doesn’t match the cost—especially with delivery fees added on. Choffin’s verdict? ‘Your best bet is ordering sushi from your local spot and watching the Golden Globes.’

For the celebrities, the evening will end on a sweet note with a dessert featuring white chocolate mousse, pistachio sponge, and ceremonial matcha cake topped with a Golden Nobu coin. But for the rest of us, the $125 takeout menu feels more like a missed opportunity than a taste of luxury.

Thought-provoking question for you: Is Nobu’s Golden Globes menu a brilliant marketing move or a cash grab disguised as fine dining? Let us know in the comments—we’re eager to hear your take!