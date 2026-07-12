Is Maxx Crosby Back on the Trade Block? Raiders Future After Myles Garrett Trade (2026)

NFL Trade Rumors: The Impact of Myles Garrett's Move

The NFL landscape is abuzz with the recent blockbuster trade involving Myles Garrett, arguably the league's top player. This move has sparked a flurry of questions, especially regarding the Las Vegas Raiders and their star player, Maxx Crosby. Let's delve into the potential implications and my take on this intriguing situation.

Maxx Crosby's Future: To Trade or Not to Trade?

The trade of Myles Garrett has naturally led to speculation about Maxx Crosby's future with the Raiders. Here's my analysis: Crosby's knee injury is a significant factor that could deter potential suitors. The fact that he's not yet cleared for practice doesn't help his trade value. Personally, I believe the Raiders are cautious about trading him unless they receive an offer that matches his talent and potential.

In my opinion, the likelihood of Crosby being traded is low, at least for now. The front office seems content with keeping him, and his desire to stay puts the ball in the Raiders' court. However, if a team is willing to meet the high asking price, an in-season trade near the deadline becomes a more realistic scenario.

The Value of Edge Rushers: A Market Perspective

Myles Garrett's trade sets an intriguing precedent for edge rushers in the NFL. As a self-proclaimed admirer of Garrett's prowess, I can confidently state that he's among the best pass-rushers the league has ever seen. This trade highlights the immense value teams place on elite pass-rushers, with the Rams offering a package that included multiple high draft picks and a former first-round talent.

John Spytek, the Raiders' general manager, now has a reference point when negotiating future deals for edge rushers. While Crosby may not command the same haul as Garrett, the Garrett trade provides leverage for Spytek to seek substantial compensation for a quality edge rusher. This is a fascinating development in the NFL trade market, where teams are increasingly willing to part with valuable assets for game-changing players.

Defensive Line Woes: A Rebuilding Challenge

The Raiders' defensive line situation is a cause for concern. The team's failure to prioritize the position during the 2025 offseason, likely due to the presence of Christian Wilkins, has left a void. This season, with numerous needs, the front office had to make tough choices, and the defensive tackle position seems to have taken a backseat.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for young players like Jonah Laulu, Thomas Booker IV, or Tonka Hemingway to step up and fill the void. If not, the Raiders could find themselves in a tricky situation, needing to address the defensive tackle position in the 2027 offseason. This is a classic rebuilding challenge, where the team's success hinges on the development of its young talent.

Quarterback Conundrum: Mendoza's Rise

The Raiders' quarterback situation is an intriguing subplot. Fernando Mendoza, the rookie quarterback, is the key to the team's long-term success. In my opinion, the Raiders should focus on developing Mendoza rather than worrying about Cousins' readiness. If Mendoza shines during training camp, he could very well be the Week 1 starter.

I'd advocate for a balanced approach, ensuring Mendoza gets ample reps with the first-team offense while also preparing Cousins for game days. This strategy allows the team to build for the future while maintaining a competitive edge in the present. The Raiders' ability to manage this quarterback situation will be a defining factor in their rebuild.

Rebuilding the Raiders: A Historical Perspective

The Raiders' current rebuild reminds me of the 2016 squad, which emerged as the team's best since their Super Bowl appearance in 2003. The 2014 and 2015 seasons laid the foundation for that success, with a young team led by Derek Carr showing steady improvement.

However, the Raiders must learn from their post-2016 struggles and strive for consistency. While it's tempting to envision a playoff-bound team by 2027, I'd urge caution. Rebuilding takes time, and the Raiders should focus on steady progress rather than rushing towards unrealistic goals.

General Manager's Vision: A Mixed Bag

John Spytek's tenure as general manager has been a topic of discussion. While some moves, like targeting young talent in the draft, have been commendable, others have raised eyebrows. Personally, I'm still puzzled by the decision to pass on Kayden McDonald in the draft. Nevertheless, I appreciate Spytek's overall vision for the team and believe he's steering the Raiders in the right direction.

Player Insights: The Raiders' Rising Stars

Fernando Mendoza: The rookie quarterback is the cornerstone of the Raiders' future. His development will be crucial to the team's success.

Tyler Linderbaum: A free-agent center with a history of success in the organization. He could be the stabilizing force the offensive line needs.

Jack Bech: A player who, in my opinion, will thrive under Klint Kubiak's system, given the right opportunities.

Maxx Crosby: The team leader and a player whose value extends beyond the field.

In conclusion, the Myles Garrett trade has sent ripples through the NFL, with the Las Vegas Raiders at the center of trade rumors. While Maxx Crosby's future remains uncertain, the Raiders' focus should be on nurturing their young talent and building a sustainable foundation for long-term success. This is a pivotal moment in the team's rebuild, and the decisions made now will shape their destiny for years to come.