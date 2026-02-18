Is Ken Ofori-Atta Ruining His Family Legacy? NDC’s Kojogah Adawudu Speaks Out (2026)

Is this the legacy you want to pass on to your children? - Adawudu's powerful question to Ken Ofori-Atta. A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legal team, Kojogah Adawudu, has made a bold statement, accusing former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of evading accountability for his actions while in office. Adawudu's concern is not just for Ofori-Atta's reputation, but for the potential impact on his family's legacy. In a recent interview, Adawudu expressed his disbelief at Ofori-Atta's apparent disregard for public stewardship, especially given his position of power and understanding of its principles. He questioned the long-term consequences of Ofori-Atta's actions, suggesting that refusing to account for one's stewardship could burden future generations. 'Is this what you want to leave for your children? That your father refused to account, that your father was uncovered, that your father stole the people’s money? Is that the inheritance you want to leave for your family?' Adawudu asked. Adawudu also drew a controversial comparison between Ofori-Atta and his great-uncle, J B Danquah, highlighting the historical narratives surrounding Danquah's detention during the era of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. 'There is already a blot on the family narrative. With all the stories around J B Danquah and what happened between him and Nkrumah, including his unfortunate death in detention, is that the same story you want to repeat and pass down through generations?' he questioned. Ofori-Atta's actions have sparked public debates and renewed scrutiny, especially with recent reports of his detention by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over visa issues. Adawudu further criticized Ofori-Atta's posture towards law enforcement agencies, arguing that cooperation with investigations is not an admission of guilt or humiliation. 'If you are invited by the police and you go willingly, they won’t put handcuffs on you. I was surprised when the Office of the Special Prosecutor once described him as a fugitive, but his own conduct today tells you that he is running,' he said. This controversy adds to Ofori-Atta's ongoing legal and political challenges, both in Ghana and internationally. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Ofori-Atta will address these concerns and the potential impact on his family's legacy.
Is Ken Ofori-Atta Ruining His Family Legacy? NDC’s Kojogah Adawudu Speaks Out (2026)
