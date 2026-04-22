Is it time to quit the US market while you’re ahead? (2026)

Bold claim: the era of the US market as the unstoppable engine may be fading, and that shift is worth watching closely.

Every major market outperformed the S&P 500 last year, and history warns that today’s sky-high valuations in US stocks often precede weaker returns. Investors who have stayed with the US over the past 18 months face a core choice: should you quit while you’re ahead, or endure the fluctuation hoping for a rebound?

In 2025, the S&P 500 proved to be the worst major market for UK investors, delivering just 9.3% in sterling terms. By contrast, every other large index posted double-digit gains, with the Eurostoxx leading at 34.2%. Could that miss be an anomaly or a turning point?

So far in 2026, the trend has offered little comfort. In the first six weeks, the S&P 500 slipped while markets like the Nikkei 225 (+14%) and MSCI Emerging Markets (+10.4%) held up better. For enthusiasts of the US, the picture is turning more pessimistic.

Although 14 months is a relatively short window, and the S&P 500 has long dominated performance rankings, this recent underperformance hints at potential cracks forming beneath the surface.

The AI-driven rally that once seemed endless now shows signs of fatigue. Corporate earnings from major tech names remain solid and promised AI-related spending remains on the books, yet investors are increasingly questioning whether backing tech giants at inflated valuations remains prudent.

The US market currently trades at a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE) of 39.2x, according to Barclays Smart Investor data — second only to Taiwan. When a market is this expensive, upside is usually harder to come by.

About a year ago, with CAPE at 37.2x, András Vig, a multi-asset strategist at Invesco, warned that the index tended to drift with minimal gains over the following decade; today’s level even looks negative by that measure.

Of course, some investors will argue that the US remains the best place for innovation and will stay the course out of habit. Others worry they’ve missed opportunities in other markets that already ran ahead. And a third group contemplates whether they’ve already missed the best moment to rotate away.

For growth-focused investors who believe the US still leads in innovation, patience may be necessary, even if it means more volatility than in the past.

That leaves the middle two camps—the uncertain and the unsure whether they were late to rotate—who should at least consider rebalancing.

This isn’t a call to liquidate every position (as one investor I know did last year). Yes, the US will have periods when it leaps back to the top; such days can make this discussion look premature or foolish.

But the mounting evidence suggests the US may no longer be the guaranteed one-way bet it once was. Diversifying now can smooth out performance, increase the odds of outperforming a US-heavy portfolio, and reduce the risk that the US alone carries your success.

If you share this view, the old adage holds: the best time to change was yesterday; the next-best is today.

A straightforward move is to replace or broaden US-focused trackers with global ones. They still lean toward the US (the US comprises about 71.2% of the MSCI World index), but they introduce meaningful diversification for future growth.

Even better is to cultivate a mix of regional funds, enabling more precise geographic allocation and the potential for a steadier, more resilient portfolio."