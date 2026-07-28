Is it ok to baptise your child just to get into a Catholic school? (2026)

The Baptism Bargain: When School Choice Meets Moral Compromise

There’s a quiet transaction happening in the shadows of Catholic school admissions, one that raises more questions than it answers. Is it ethical to baptize a child purely to secure a spot in a Catholic school? On the surface, it seems like a straightforward dilemma. But if you take a step back and think about it, this issue is a microcosm of larger tensions between education, faith, and societal inequality. Personally, I find this debate fascinating because it forces us to confront the lengths parents will go to for their children’s future—and the moral compromises we’re willing to make along the way.

The Golden Ticket: Why Catholic Schools Hold Such Appeal

Let’s start with the obvious: Catholic schools are often seen as a golden ticket. In densely populated urban areas, where competition for quality education is fierce, these institutions offer a unique blend of academic rigor and moral education. What many people don’t realize is that Catholic schools in New Zealand, often state-integrated, provide a private school-like experience at a fraction of the cost. Compare that to the $30,000 annual fee for a top private school, and it’s no wonder parents are willing to jump through hoops—even religious ones—to get their child in.

But here’s the kicker: baptism is often the key to the top of the admissions priority list. This raises a deeper question: Are we exploiting a system designed to nurture faith, or are we simply playing by the rules in an unequal education landscape?

The Moral Tightrope: Cognitive Dissonance and Insincere Acts

Gregory Dawes, a former Catholic priest turned philosophy professor, highlights the cognitive dissonance this practice can create. Imagine a child being taught Catholic values at school while their parents hold no religious beliefs. It’s not just awkward—it’s potentially confusing for the child. From my perspective, this disconnect underscores a broader issue: the tension between personal conviction and societal pressure.

Simon Keller, another ethics philosopher, calls this practice “deceptive.” He compares it to a politician feigning support for an issue to win votes. But here’s where it gets interesting: Keller also wonders if the systemic inequality in education justifies such deception. After all, if the system is rigged, isn’t it fair to game it for your child’s benefit?

The Church’s Role: Faith, Education, and Hidden Agendas

What this really suggests is that the Catholic Church’s motives are just as complex as those of the parents. Providing quality education has historically been a way for the Church to attract people to the faith. As Dawes points out, Catholic schools in New Zealand were once a lifeline for poor Irish immigrants facing discrimination. Today, they serve a different purpose—catering to families seeking a moral framework, even if they don’t fully embrace the faith.

One thing that immediately stands out is the Church’s requirement to preserve its “special character” in state-integrated schools. This isn’t just about education; it’s about maintaining a religious identity in a secular world. Personally, I think this dynamic adds another layer to the debate: Are parents exploiting the Church, or is the Church using its schools to subtly evangelize?

The Broader Implications: Education, Inequality, and Moral Compromise

If you zoom out, this issue isn’t just about baptism or Catholic schools. It’s about the lengths people will go to secure a better future for their children in an unequal system. What makes this particularly fascinating is how it reflects our collective willingness to bend—or break—rules when the stakes are high.

In my opinion, the real problem isn’t the insincere baptism itself, but the systemic inequality that drives parents to such extremes. Catholic schools are just one example of how education has become a high-stakes game where morality often takes a backseat to opportunity.

Final Thoughts: A Question of Priorities

So, is it okay to baptize your child just to get into a Catholic school? The answer, like most ethical dilemmas, isn’t black and white. From my perspective, it’s a symptom of a larger issue: a society where access to quality education is often determined by luck, privilege, or clever maneuvering.

What this debate forces us to confront is our own priorities. Are we more concerned with giving our children the best possible start, or with maintaining our moral integrity? Personally, I think the question itself reveals a system in desperate need of reform. Until then, parents will continue to make difficult choices—and the rest of us will keep debating whether those choices are justified.

What do you think? Is this a necessary evil, or a moral compromise too far? The conversation is far from over.