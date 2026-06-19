Is 'How to Get to Heaven from Belfast' Worth the Watch? Honest Review & Analysis (2026)

Is Lisa McGee's new series, 'How to Get to Heaven from Belfast,' a delightful romp or a perplexing misstep? You might recall the joyous chaos of 'Derry Girls,' but prepare for a different kind of ride with McGee's latest Netflix offering. While it aims for a captivating blend of comedy and mystery, this series often feels like a ship struggling to navigate choppy waters, leaving viewers adrift in a sea of tonal inconsistencies.

McGee herself has spoken of this show as a fusion of her passions for humor and intrigue, drawing inspiration from beloved classics like 'Scooby-Doo' and 'Columbo,' with a nod to the clever whodunits of Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out.' However, the execution feels less like a seamless marriage and more like two distinct genres awkwardly stitched together. It doesn't quite land the comedic punches needed to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with 'Derry Girls,' nor does it possess the gravitas to fully immerse you in its mystery elements.

And here's where it gets particularly interesting for viewers with an Irish connection: McGee, hailing from Derry and now based in Belfast, sets much of the action in the Republic of Ireland. Yet, her portrayal of the country sometimes feels like it's been filtered through a nostalgic, perhaps even stereotypical, lens. For those familiar with the nuances of the 26 counties, the depiction can feel a bit like a caricature, leaning into a version of Irish eccentricity that might resonate more with international audiences than with those who live and breathe it. It's a delicate balance, and one that this series doesn't always get right.

Imagine 'Father Ted' attempting to channel the meticulous detective work of 'Inspector Morse.' That's the kind of tonal tightrope McGee is walking. While her signature wit and knack for crafting hilarious dialogue are as sharp as ever, they sometimes clash with the more somber themes of intergenerational abuse and the historical silencing of women in Ireland. It's a bold choice, but the question remains: does it work?

It's a genuine shame that 'How to Get to Heaven from Belfast' doesn't possess the same confident stride as 'Derry Girls,' a show that knew exactly what it was. This series has the makings of a compelling mystery, starting with three former Belfast convent school friends – played by Róisín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, and Caoilfhionn Dunne – who reunite after the mysterious death of their fourth companion, Natasha O’Keeffe. O'Keeffe's character, a troubled newcomer from Galway with a dark past, adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

But here's the part that might make you scratch your head: The incident that supposedly forged their unbreakable bond and has haunted them ever since feels somewhat undermined by the constant barrage of 'Derry Girls'-esque banter. The script attempts to delve into Ireland's challenging history of controlling and incarcerating women, and touches upon Celtic folklore, but it struggles to fully integrate these weighty themes with its comedic core. It leaves you wondering what the ultimate message truly is.

Ultimately, the series is most enjoyable when you allow yourself to be swept up in the moments of fun, rather than dissecting the plot or the characters' often jarring shifts between the cartoonish and the profound. For instance, Sinéad Keenan's character, Robyn, is introduced as the most level-headed of the group, yet she's quickly reduced to a one-dimensional figure when she jumps to an unsubstantiated conclusion about her husband's fidelity. This inconsistency is present throughout, with other characters like those played by Emmett J. Scanlan, Bronagh Gallagher, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson oscillating between comic relief and serious players.

And this is where the series truly loses its way for some: The narrative takes a nosedive once it crosses the border into the Republic. An episode set in Dublin, featuring a memorable sequence where the protagonists crash 'The Late Late Show' (filmed in this universe at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre), feels particularly out of sync, perhaps even a bit too whimsical for the underlying tone.

McGee is undeniably a master of the sharp, witty one-liner, and her exploration of adult friendships, with all their subtle rivalries and deep connections, is a definite strength. However, the conclusion feels muddled, and the inconsistent blend of tones never quite harmonizes. The show's late attempt to channel the vibe of 'Stranger Things' in a Gaeltacht setting is a particularly perplexing choice.

It's a fascinating paradox: McGee has already proven her prowess in the mystery genre with 'The Deceived,' a taut and effective thriller that aired between 'Derry Girls' seasons. That series, a clever homage to Daphne du Maurier's 'Rebecca' and featuring a pre-fame Paul Mescal, played its hand straight and was a resounding success. In contrast, 'How to Get to Heaven from Belfast' feels like a chaotic jumble. Despite the evident efforts of the cast and crew, this series might just be a one-way ticket to a rather unfulfilling viewing experience.

So, what do you think? Did the blend of comedy and mystery work for you, or did it fall flat? Were there any moments that particularly struck you as out of place? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!