Is Ducati Still Italian? Ex-MotoGP Rider's Controversial Claim (2026)

Former MotoGP rider Max Biaggi sparks debate by questioning Ducati's Italian heritage

MotoGP legend Max Biaggi has ignited a discussion within the racing community by suggesting that Aprilia, his former team, is the only true Italian manufacturer in the championship. In an interview with TNT Sport, Biaggi stated, 'Aprilia is the only Italian manufacturer in the paddock because we know Ducati is German due to Audi's ownership.'

Biaggi's career spanned from 1991 to 2005, during which he established himself as one of the greatest 250cc riders of all time. He dominated the 250cc class, winning four world titles between 1994 and 1997, before transitioning to the premier class in 1998, where he made an immediate impact with a win in Japan on a Honda.

His rivalry with Valentino Rossi during the MotoGP era was legendary, and Biaggi went on to secure 13 wins in the premier class. After his MotoGP career, Biaggi found success in the World Superbikes, winning championships in 2010 and 2012. Today, he serves as an ambassador for Aprilia, a role he has held for nearly a decade.

Biaggi's comments about Ducati's German ownership have sparked controversy. Despite being owned by Audi since 2012, Ducati has maintained its Italian roots and base at Borgo Panigale. The brand had its most successful MotoGP season last year, winning 17 out of 22 grands prix, including all three world titles with Marc Marquez as the dominant champion.

Aprilia, on the other hand, had its best season in MotoGP in 2025, challenging Ducati for the top spot. With Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez on their team, Aprilia secured three and four grand prix wins, respectively, finishing as the runner-up in the manufacturers' standings.

Biaggi's confidence in Aprilia's performance is evident in his statement, 'Now the bike has no weak points. We can be consistently in the top three or top five, and not just with Marco Bezzecchi; Raul Fernandez has also proven that this bike works with multiple riders.' Aprilia will unveil its 2026 season plans on January 15 in Milan.

This debate highlights the complex relationship between ownership, heritage, and performance in the world of motorcycle racing, leaving fans and experts alike to ponder the true meaning of 'Italian' in this context.

