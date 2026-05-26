Is Dan Altavilla a Lock for the Twins' Opening Day Bullpen? (2026)

Is Dan Altavilla really the key to the Minnesota Twins' bullpen success? The question has been on many fans' minds as spring training wraps up and the team prepares for the upcoming season. While it's still early days, there's a growing belief that Altavilla could be the missing piece in the Twins' puzzle, and here's why.

Altavilla, a 33-year-old right-hander, has been making waves in the spring training circuit. His performance has been nothing short of impressive, with a 0.00 ERA and a 2.34 FIP over three innings pitched. But what's even more intriguing is the fact that this comes after a 2025 campaign with the Chicago White Sox, where his underlying metrics suggested he should have performed worse. How is this possible?

In my opinion, Altavilla's ability to induce a low hard-hit rate and average exit velocity when attacking the zone is what sets him apart. This results in a near-elite ground ball rate, which is a skill that can't be overlooked. While his ERA and FIP might not be eye-popping, they do tell a story of a pitcher who has found a way to succeed despite some underlying metrics suggesting otherwise.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the fact that Altavilla's profile is similar to that of Justin Topa, another right-hander who has been a part of the Twins' bullpen. Topa has regressed since joining the team, and if Altavilla can perform at a similar rate to Topa's 2025 campaign, it would give the Twins a harder-throwing insurance policy against further injury or regression by Topa himself.

But it's not just Altavilla's performance that has the Twins' front office taking notice. It's also his background. Altavilla was enticed to sign with the Twins by none other than new bullpen coach LaTroy Hawkins, who is a big fan of the veteran right-hander. Hawkins' influence could be a key factor in Altavilla's success, and it's an interesting dynamic to watch unfold.

However, there are still some questions to be answered. With three spots remaining in the bullpen, the Twins have some tough decisions to make. Should they prioritize depth and send Altavilla to Triple-A to begin the 2026 campaign? Or should they add him to the 40-man roster and award him a spot in the Opening Day bullpen?

From my perspective, the Twins should add Altavilla to the 40-man roster and give him a shot in the bullpen. While spring training results don't always translate to the regular season, Altavilla's performance has been impressive, and his background with Hawkins could be a key factor in his success. Additionally, with an above-average sinker and slider, Altavilla has a profile that could be a great fit for the Twins' bullpen.

In conclusion, while it's still early days, there's a growing belief that Dan Altavilla could be the key to the Minnesota Twins' bullpen success. His performance, background, and profile all point to a pitcher who could be a valuable addition to the team's bullpen. As the Twins prepare for the upcoming season, it will be interesting to see if they make the move to add Altavilla to the 40-man roster and give him a shot in the bullpen.