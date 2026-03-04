Is Cycling Really a Rich Person's Sport? Debunking the Cost Myth (2026)

Is cycling a sport for the wealthy, or are we being misled? The idea that cycling is an expensive hobby has persisted for decades, but a closer look reveals a different story. While high-end gear and fancy bikes are prevalent, they are not the only options. The rise of gravel and bikepacking has democratized cycling, welcoming all riders, regardless of their choice of bike or clothing. James, a seasoned Cycling Weekly editor, emphasizes that cycling doesn't require a lavish budget. The key is to focus on the joy of riding and enjoying the journey, rather than spending a fortune on gear. While racing events can be costly, there are affordable options like time trials and Audax. Additionally, used bikes and second-hand clothing can be found at reasonable prices, making cycling accessible to everyone. James' personal approach to cycling emphasizes practicality over extravagance, ensuring that the experience remains enjoyable and inclusive.

