Is Bitcoin Still Undervalued? Bitwise Analysis & Crypto Market Outlook Feb 2026 (2026)

Bitcoin's price remains significantly undervalued, according to Bitwise, despite a 2% gain in the past 24 hours, pushing it towards $68,000 after a recent sell-off. The 'Fear and Greed' index remains at 'extreme fear' for the 20th consecutive day, indicating a cautious market sentiment. André Dragosch, Bitwise's head of research in Europe, suggests that a V-shaped recovery is unlikely, with the market likely to continue moving sideways or downward. However, there are signs of optimism, with the Clarity Act passing in 2026 gaining 80% odds in prediction markets, which could significantly impact alternative tokens like Ether and Solana. Bitwise's Cryptoasset Sentiment Index is neutral, and Bitcoin continues to exhibit significant discounts relative to global money supply, gold, and macro growth outlook. However, caution is advised as large Bitcoin holders are moving coins to Binance at record levels, potentially signaling an intent to sell and impacting prices. The U.S. yield curve and global liquidity expansion suggest continued money supply growth, which may not align with extended Bitcoin bear markets. Prediction markets have reduced the odds of a U.S. recession this year, and the crypto market may see increased volatility into the weekend with the release of U.S. core PCE index data, which could influence Fed policy direction.