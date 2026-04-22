Bitcoin's price remains significantly undervalued, according to Bitwise, despite a 2% gain in the past 24 hours, pushing it towards $68,000 after a recent sell-off. The 'Fear and Greed' index remains at 'extreme fear' for the 20th consecutive day, indicating a cautious market sentiment. André Dragosch, Bitwise's head of research in Europe, suggests that a V-shaped recovery is unlikely, with the market likely to continue moving sideways or downward. However, there are signs of optimism, with the Clarity Act passing in 2026 gaining 80% odds in prediction markets, which could significantly impact alternative tokens like Ether and Solana. Bitwise's Cryptoasset Sentiment Index is neutral, and Bitcoin continues to exhibit significant discounts relative to global money supply, gold, and macro growth outlook. However, caution is advised as large Bitcoin holders are moving coins to Binance at record levels, potentially signaling an intent to sell and impacting prices. The U.S. yield curve and global liquidity expansion suggest continued money supply growth, which may not align with extended Bitcoin bear markets. Prediction markets have reduced the odds of a U.S. recession this year, and the crypto market may see increased volatility into the weekend with the release of U.S. core PCE index data, which could influence Fed policy direction.
Is Bitcoin Still Undervalued? Bitwise Analysis & Crypto Market Outlook Feb 2026 (2026)
References
- https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2026/02/19/bitcoin-on-track-for-fifth-weekly-decline-first-since-2022-as-geopolitical-risks-mount
- https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2026/03/04/bitcoin-jumps-above-usd71-000-building-on-resilience-to-middle-east-conflict
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/newsbtc:3f4cf4682094b:0-bitcoin-dip-has-institutions-scrambling-to-buy-insider-reveals/
- https://captainaltcoin.com/4-altcoins-that-could-move-first-if-bitcoin-btc-pumps-in-march/
- https://www.tradingview.com/news/newsbtc:68ac4b951094b:0-bitcoin-price-sinks-to-new-weekly-low-bulls-lose-key-support/
- https://www.coindesk.com/daybook-us/2026/02/20/bitcoin-gains-is-still-signficantly-undervalued-bitwise-says-extreme-fear-dominates
Top Articles
Steelers 2026: Mike McCarthy's New Coaching Staff & Passing Game Coordinator
Trump's Plan to 'Nationalize Voting' - Fact-Checking the Former President's Claims
Florida Panthers Unveil Stunning 'Vamos Gatos' Jerseys for 2026 Celebration!
Latest Posts
Tragic School Stabbing: Missed Red Flags and Calls for Change
Purdue University's Presidential Lecture Series: Leading Tech Figures to Speak
Recommended Articles
- Christie Brinkley's Timeless Glamour: A Red Carpet Icon at 72
- Kid Catches Broken Bat, Player Hits Home Run Next Pitch! Marlins vs Phillies Highlight
- Jane Fonda's 'Dear Everything': An Earth Day Musical for Environmental Activism
- Astros vs Guardians Apr 21, 2026 | Live Score Recap + Key Moments | MLB Highlights
- Astros vs Guardians Apr 21, 2026 | Live Score Recap + Key Moments | MLB Highlights
- Trey Hendrickson's First Practice with the Baltimore Ravens | NFL 2023
- Canada Post's Financial Crisis: What's Causing the Record Losses?
- Inside Auburn's Stadium Transformation: The Jordan-Hare North Project Unveiled
- China's Robot Revolution: Impact on Global Workforce and Industries
- MLB 2026: Cy Young & MVP Predictions, Plus Playoff Races
- Phillies' Zack Wheeler Returns to the Mound vs. Braves
- Astros vs. Guardians MLB 2026: Live Game Recap and Analysis
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Climate Change Extends Hay Fever Season: What You Need to Know in 2026
- Trump Accuses Iran of Ceasefire Violations, VP Vance's Pakistan Trip Uncertain
- Unauthorized Access: Mythos AI Tool Compromised - What Does it Mean for Enterprise Security?
- Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool Future: A Supporting Role?
- Canada Post's Financial Crisis: What's Causing the Record Losses?
- Unauthorized Access: Mythos AI Tool Compromised - What Does it Mean for Enterprise Security?
- Climate Change Extends Hay Fever Season: What You Need to Know in 2026
- MLB 2026: Cy Young & MVP Predictions, Plus Playoff Races
- Margaret Atwood's Cameo & Thoughts on Hulu's 'The Testaments' Adaptation
- Kid Catches Broken Bat, Player Hits Home Run Next Pitch! Marlins vs Phillies Highlight
- Astros vs Guardians Apr 21, 2026 | Live Score Recap + Key Moments | MLB Highlights
- Bryce Young & John Metchie III REUNITE! Panthers QB 'Super Excited' for Former Alabama WR
- How Rising Costs Are Affecting Australia's Coffee Culture and Economy
- MLB 2026: Cy Young & MVP Predictions, Plus Playoff Races
- Dwayne Johnson & Stephen Merchant's 'Fighting With My Family' Musical Adaptation
- Zack Wheeler's Return: Phillies Ace Set to Pitch vs. Braves | MLB News
- Gilbert Burns' New Career: From UFC Fighter to MMA Manager
- 2026 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers' Top 5 Position Needs and Ideal Fits
- Paulius Murauskas Joins Arizona State: What This Means for Sun Devil Basketball
- Canada Post's Financial Crisis: What's Causing the Record Losses?
- Kid Catches Broken Bat, Player Hits Home Run Next Pitch! Marlins vs Phillies Highlight
- Unveiling the 450-Million-Year-Old Jellyfish Relative: Paleocanna tentaculum
- Anne Hathaway's 'Inshallah' Moment: A Step Towards Inclusion?
- Hampshire College: Students Get a Fall Semester Extension
- Astros vs. Guardians MLB 2026: Live Game Recap and Analysis
- Astros vs. Guardians MLB 2026: Live Game Recap and Analysis
- Climate Change Extends Hay Fever Season: What You Need to Know in 2026
- Francisco Lindor's Monster Homer Breaks Mets Slump! (Grimace Sighting Included)
- Leicester City Relegated to League One: 10 Years After Premier League Glory - What Went Wrong?
- Balancing Technology and Privacy in Singapore's Law Enforcement
- Introducing Arro: Arizona's Tallest Building in Downtown Phoenix
- Revolutionizing Microbiome Science: The MIND Approach
- Kid Catches Broken Bat, Player Hits Home Run Next Pitch! Marlins vs Phillies Highlight
- The Hidden Climate Threat: Saltwater Contamination and Your Health
- Bryce Young & John Metchie: Panthers Reunion Sparks NFL Hype | 2026 Offseason Update
- Meet California's School Bus Hero: Perrin Turney's Remarkable Journey
- Canada Post's Financial Crisis: What's Causing the Record Losses?
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Al Horford's Future with Golden State Warriors: Retirement, Contract, or Free Agency?
- Climate Change Extends Hay Fever Misery: What You Need to Know
- 2026 NFL Draft Breakdown: Tyson vs Tate, Top Prospects & Team Strategies
- Chicago Bears: T.J. Edwards and Colston Loveland Win Piccolo Awards 2025
- Brandon Aubrey Signs Record-Breaking $28 Million Deal with the Dallas Cowboys
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Christopher Schwarzenegger's Impressive Weight Loss Journey: From Struggles to Success
- Canada Post's Financial Crisis: What's Causing the Record Losses?
- Canada Post's Financial Crisis: What's Causing the Record Losses?
- Elizabeth Smart's Bodybuilding Journey: Inspiring Fans with Her Incredible Transformation
- Inside Auburn's Stadium Transformation: The Jordan-Hare North Project Unveiled
- Lens' Historic Coupe de France Journey: A 28-Year Wait Ends
- Astros vs. Guardians MLB 2026: Live Game Recap and Analysis
- Margaret Atwood's Cameo & Thoughts on Hulu's 'The Testaments' Adaptation
- Pacific Power's Cool Keeper: Save Energy, Earn Credits! | Oregon Energy Incentive Program
- Inside Auburn's Stadium Transformation: The Jordan-Hare North Project Unveiled
- Melissa McCarthy Stars in New Thriller 'Turpentine' - Everything We Know So Far!
- Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather: Who's the Real GOAT of Boxing?
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Astros vs Guardians Apr 21, 2026 | Live Score Recap + Key Moments | MLB Highlights
- NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Suffers Scary Fall: Concussion Protocol
- Canada's Trade Negotiator: July 1st CUSMA Review - A Checkpoint, Not a Deadline
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- China's Robot Revolution: Impact on Global Workforce and Industries
- Paulius Murauskas Joins Arizona State: What This Means for Sun Devil Basketball
- How DiDi AUNZ Skyrocketed Market Share by 33% with a Controversial Ad Strategy
- Astros vs. Guardians MLB 2026: Live Game Recap and Analysis
- Manny Pacquiao vs Floyd Mayweather: Who's the Real GOAT of Boxing?
- Norwich City vs Derby County: Confirmed Lineups, Key Players & Match Preview | Sky Bet Championship
- Curry Barker to Revive ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’: What’s Next for the Horror Franchise?
- World of Warcraft 12.0.5 Update: New Void Assaults, Ritual Sites, Voidforge & More! (Patch Guide)
- Curry Barker to Revive ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’: What’s Next for the Horror Franchise?
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Jane Fonda's 'Dear Everything': An Earth Day Musical for Environmental Activism
- NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Suffers Scary Fall: Concussion Protocol
- Unauthorized Access: Mythos AI Tool Compromised - What Does it Mean for Enterprise Security?
- Venus Williams Eyes French Open 2026: Can the Legend Make a Clay Comeback?
- The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope: Unlocking the Secrets of the Universe
- The Hidden Climate Threat: Saltwater Contamination and Your Health
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Norwich City vs Derby County: Confirmed Lineups, Key Players & Match Preview | Sky Bet Championship
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies on Health Agency Budget Cuts
- Justin Bieber's Coachella Comeback: Old Hits Get New Life on the Charts
- Christopher Schwarzenegger's Impressive Weight Loss Journey: From Struggles to Success
- Christopher Schwarzenegger's Impressive Weight Loss Journey: From Struggles to Success
- Tszyu Brothers' Shocking Family Feud Explodes! | Boxing Drama Explained
- Kid Catches Broken Bat, Player Hits Home Run Next Pitch! Marlins vs Phillies Highlight
Article information
Author: Ms. Lucile Johns
Last Updated:
Views: 6200
Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)
Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Ms. Lucile Johns
Birthday: 1999-11-16
Address: Suite 237 56046 Walsh Coves, West Enid, VT 46557
Phone: +59115435987187
Job: Education Supervisor
Hobby: Genealogy, Stone skipping, Skydiving, Nordic skating, Couponing, Coloring, Gardening
Introduction: My name is Ms. Lucile Johns, I am a successful, friendly, friendly, homely, adventurous, handsome, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.