Is Baseball Too Antiquated? MLB Traditions vs. Modern Changes (2026)

Baseball's age-old traditions: a blessing or a curse?

Is it acceptable for a sport to cling to its past? This question has sparked debates in the NBA, and now, it's baseball's turn to face the scrutiny. The NBA's recent controversy revolves around teams allegedly 'tanking' to secure better draft picks, prompting Commissioner Adam Silver to question the league's age-old practices.

But here's where it gets intriguing: Silver suggests that the NBA might need to rethink its draft system, which has been in place for decades. This comes at a time when baseball, a sport deeply rooted in tradition, has introduced a draft lottery. It's a move that makes one wonder if baseball is also due for a modern makeover.

Baseball, a sport steeped in history, has always cherished its past. Each generation seems to embrace the sport's historical connection, celebrating its age and traditions. But is this reverence for the past hindering progress?

Indeed, some aspects of the game appear frozen in time. The game today is remarkably similar to what it was a century ago. However, the real issue lies in areas like bullpen management, where analytics have failed to make an impact, and the grueling 162-game season, which contrasts sharply with the concept of load management in basketball.

The sport has attempted to evolve, introducing over 100 new rules in the last ten years, including the ABS system and the designated hitter rule. Yet, the management of TV rights remains a significant differentiator, with baseball potentially outpacing basketball and hockey in this regard.

So, is baseball's adherence to tradition a strength or a weakness? Have the recent changes been sufficient, or is it time for a more radical transformation? It's a delicate balance between preserving history and embracing innovation, and it's a debate that's sure to spark passionate opinions.