Is Amazon's Valuation Justified? A Deep Dive Analysis (2026)

Amazon's Valuation: A Conundrum for Investors
Amazon's recent performance has investors scratching their heads. While the company's growth story is compelling, the stock's valuation raises questions. Here's the breakdown:
Strong Buy Rating: Amazon's (AMZN) growth trajectory is impressive, especially with AWS leading the charge. The cloud computing segment's 20% growth and strategic AI investments set the stage for substantial long-term gains. However, is this enough to justify the current valuation?
Financials: In Q3 2025, Amazon's revenue growth of 13.4% to $180 billion and a gross margin of 50.8% are commendable. Yet, the 38% surge in net income to $21.1 billion raises eyebrows, as it was significantly boosted by investment gains. Are these gains sustainable, or is the market overreacting?
Growth Drivers: Amazon's advertising and retail automation initiatives are promising high-margin growth avenues. However, the success of these ventures is not without challenges. AI ROI and maintaining AWS's competitive edge are key risks to monitor.
But here's where it gets controversial: Despite these growth prospects, Amazon's stock performance has been relatively subdued. The modest 2.86% growth since the last analysis pales in comparison to the S&P 500's 4.36% change. Is the market missing something, or is Amazon's valuation due for a correction?
As an analyst, I remain bullish on Amazon's long-term prospects, especially with its strategic investments. However, the short-term valuation concerns cannot be ignored. Are investors underestimating Amazon's potential, or is the market pricing in risks that analysts might be overlooking?
Disclaimer: This analysis reflects my personal opinions and investment positions. Investors should conduct their own research and consider their risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.