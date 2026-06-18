Is a University Degree Still Worth It? UK Poll Shows Shifting Attitudes (2026)

The UK's Higher Education Landscape: A Changing Perspective

The notion of a university education as a golden ticket to success is fading. A recent poll reveals a stark shift in public perception, with a third of people now questioning the value of a degree. This transformation in attitude is not merely a reaction to economic challenges but also reflects a broader reevaluation of the role and impact of higher education in the UK.

The Changing Landscape of Higher Education

In the past, a university degree was synonymous with better job prospects and higher earnings. However, the graduate premium, once a reliable indicator of financial gain, has diminished. This, coupled with mounting student debt and concerns about AI's impact on the job market, has led to a crisis of confidence in the traditional benefits of higher education.

The British Social Attitudes (BSA) survey's findings are particularly striking. Between 2005 and 2025, the percentage of people believing a degree is not worth the time and money skyrocketed from 14% to 34%. Simultaneously, the belief that university graduates are financially better off than non-graduates plummeted from 50% to 36%.

This shift in perspective is not isolated. The UK's higher education landscape has undergone a profound transformation since the first BSA survey in 1983. Back then, only 6% of school leavers went to university. By 2025, that figure had soared to 36%, with over 2 million domestic students enrolled.

The Cost of Higher Education

The financial burden of higher education is a significant contributor to this changing perception. When tuition fees were introduced in 1998, they were set at £1,000 annually. Today, English students face fees of up to £9,535 per year, in addition to living expenses. This substantial increase in costs has left many graduates, especially those from younger generations, feeling disillusioned.

The student loan repayment system, which has been frozen at a threshold that fails to keep pace with inflation, further exacerbates the financial strain. The burden of above-inflation interest rates on these loans has sparked debates about the fairness and sustainability of the current system.

The Value of a University Education

Despite the challenges, proponents of higher education argue that it remains a valuable investment. Vivienne Stern, CEO of Universities UK, emphasizes the long-term benefits of a degree, including increased job prospects, higher earnings, and improved health. She believes that a university education contributes to the country's growth and development.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, acknowledges the current economic climate's impact on graduate expectations. However, he notes that the majority still believe in the value of a university education, despite the negative rhetoric.

Personal Perspectives and the Future of Higher Education

Alex Stanley, vice-president for higher education at the National Union of Students, shares a nuanced view. While he acknowledges the value of his degree in securing his current role, he also highlights the challenges faced by many students. The need for multiple part-time jobs during studies and the resulting impact on academic performance illustrate the broken funding system.

Stanley advocates for a university system that provides a holistic experience, enabling students to expand their horizons, deepen their knowledge, and prepare for the workplace. However, the current reality falls short of this ideal, prompting calls for reform from both universities and the government.

Conclusion: Navigating the Future

The BSA report's co-author, Alex Scholes, underscores the multifaceted role of universities. Beyond education, they serve as catalysts for social mobility and economic growth. However, the financial pressures and public skepticism about the fairness of student loan repayment systems pose significant challenges.

As public confidence in the value of a degree wanes, the financial sustainability of the higher education sector is at risk. This crisis demands a reevaluation of policies and practices to ensure that the UK's universities continue to serve as engines of progress and opportunity for future generations.