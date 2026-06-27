IRS Mileage Rates 2026: What's Changed for Business, Medical, and Charitable Use? (2026)

The IRS has announced new mileage rates for 2026, which will impact how businesses and individuals calculate their vehicle expenses. The standard mileage rate for business use has increased by 2.5 cents per mile, while the rate for medical and moving purposes has decreased by half a cent. This change reflects updated cost data and annual inflation adjustments.

Starting January 1, 2026, the standard mileage rates are as follows:

Business Use: 72.5 cents per mile driven, up from 70 cents in 2025.

72.5 cents per mile driven, up from 70 cents in 2025. Medical Purposes: 20.5 cents per mile driven, down from 21 cents in 2025.

20.5 cents per mile driven, down from 21 cents in 2025. Moving Purposes for Active-Duty Military and Intelligence Community: 20.5 cents per mile driven, a reduction from last year's rate.

20.5 cents per mile driven, a reduction from last year's rate. Charitable Organizations: 14 cents per mile driven, the same as in 2025.

These rates apply to a wide range of vehicles, including fully electric and hybrid automobiles, as well as gasoline and diesel-powered ones. It's important to note that the mileage rates for charitable use are set by statute, while the business rate is based on an annual study of fixed and variable costs of operation. The medical and moving rates, on the other hand, are based solely on the variable costs from that study.

Taxpayers have the option to use the standard mileage rate or calculate the actual cost of using their vehicle. This flexibility allows individuals and businesses to choose the method that best suits their needs and provides a clear understanding of their vehicle expenses.

Leada Gore, a seasoned journalist with over 30 years of experience in Alabama, has been covering breaking and trending news for AL.com for 13 years. Her expertise lies in government, finances, and various other topics. With her extensive knowledge and experience, Leada provides valuable insights into the latest developments in these fields.