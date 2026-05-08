Irresistible Forces dethrone RHIYO: SmackDown Feb 27, 2026 Highlights | WWE Tag Team Gold (2026)

Hold onto your seats, wrestling fans! The tag team landscape just got shaken up in a major way. On February 27, 2026, Irresistible Forces pulled off a stunning upset, dethroning the reigning champions RHIYO to claim the coveted tag team gold on SmackDown. But here's where it gets controversial: Was this victory a fluke, or are we witnessing the rise of a new dominant force in the WWE? And this is the part most people miss: The implications of this match could reshape the entire tag team division. Will RHIYO bounce back, or will Irresistible Forces cement their legacy? Only time will tell.

If you’re as hyped about this as we are, you’ll want to catch all the action. Here’s how you can stay in the loop and never miss a moment of WWE’s electrifying content:

For those new to the WWE universe, here’s a pro tip: The WWE Network is your one-stop shop for everything WWE, from live events to behind-the-scenes content. Curious about how to get started? Learn More

Now, let’s spark some debate: Do you think Irresistible Forces’ victory marks the beginning of a new era, or will RHIYO reclaim their throne? Share your thoughts in the comments—we want to hear your take!

Irresistible Forces dethrone RHIYO: SmackDown Feb 27, 2026 Highlights | WWE Tag Team Gold (2026)

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