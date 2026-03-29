Iron Maiden's 2026 UK Show Transformed into Festival: 'Maiden World' and 'Eddfest' Details Revealed (2026)

Get ready for a metalhead’s dream come true—Iron Maiden is turning their 2026 UK show into a full-blown festival, complete with acts featuring former band members and a celebration of their 50-year legacy. But here’s where it gets even more epic: this isn’t just a concert; it’s a two-day immersive experience dubbed ‘Eddfest,’ named after their iconic mascot, Eddie The Head. And this is the part most people miss—it’s not just about the music; it’s about creating a ‘Maiden World’ for fans to live in for an entire weekend.

The British heavy metal legends announced on February 17 that their July 11, 2026, show at Stevenage’s Knebworth House will be preceded by a warm-up day filled with live bands connected to Maiden, a funfair, a museum honoring their five-decade journey, and an expanded bar. The festival will culminate in Maiden’s main stage performance, featuring tracks from their first nine studio albums, as part of their Run For Your Lives tour. Supporting acts include The Darkness, The Hu, Airbourne, and The Almighty.

Here’s the controversial part: while some fans are thrilled about the festival vibe, others might argue that the addition of so many extras dilutes the raw, unfiltered experience of a traditional Maiden concert. What do you think? Is this expansion a genius move or a risky departure from their roots? Let’s debate in the comments!

Manager Rod Smallwood explained the decision, saying, ‘After the massive UK shows last year, we knew 2026 had to be something extraordinary. Knebworth Park gives us the space to create something groundbreaking—a Maiden World where fans can fully immerse themselves.’ He added, ‘Eddfest is an expansion of the Eddie Dive Bar concept, but on a much grander scale. Expect great music, great beer, unique photo ops, and the unmatched camaraderie of being a Maiden fan.’

The Saturday lineup includes Stray (whose 1970 single All In Your Mind was covered by Maiden in 1990), Maiden United (an acoustic Maiden cover band), Airforce (featuring former drummer Doug Sampson), Tony Moore’s Awake (Moore was Maiden’s keyboardist in the late 70s), Hair Metal Glamageddom, and one more act yet to be announced. And this is the part most people miss: these acts aren’t just random—they’re all tied to Maiden’s history, making this festival a living tribute to their legacy.

After Knebworth, Maiden will continue their Run For Your Lives tour in North, Central, and South America, with the UK show being their last until at least 2028. In addition to touring, the band is working on a documentary about their 50-year career, produced by Universal Pictures Content Group and set for theatrical release later this year.

So, metalheads, mark your calendars and prepare for a weekend that promises to be unforgettable. But before you go, we have to ask: Is Eddfest the ultimate fan experience, or is it trying to do too much? Share your thoughts below—we want to hear from you!