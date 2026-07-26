IRON MAIDEN Reschedules Los Angeles Show Due to College Football Clash (2026)

IRON MAIDEN LA SHOW SHIFT: Sold-Out LA Night Moves to Sunday Due to College Football Clash

March 4, 2026

Promoter Live Nation has announced an unusual scheduling conflict at Exposition Park in Los Angeles. Because a high-demand college football game between USC and Oregon is set to take place at the nearby Memorial Coliseum, IRON MAIDEN’s 22,000-seat performance at BMO Stadium, originally slated for Saturday, September 26, has been moved to Sunday, September 27. This change ensures compliance with venue and city rules while preserving the concert experience for fans who already held tickets for the weekend.

Live Nation explains: "This is an unprecedented situation beyond our control or the band’s. We sincerely apologize for any disruption this may cause and thank fans for their patience as we navigate the regulations involved."

IRON MAIDEN manager Rod Smallwood adds: "We were taken aback when we learned this unique conflict would affect our sold-out Los Angeles show on Saturday. Working closely with Live Nation, we chose to relocate the performance to Sunday, September 27 rather than cancel it outright. While we regret the inconvenience for ticket holders, moving the show is the best available option under the circumstances."

The concert originally planned for Friday, September 25 at BMO Stadium remains unchanged.

All tickets for Saturday, September 26 will be honored for Sunday, September 27. Email notices with details have been sent to ticket buyers.

As part of the summer/fall 2026 North American leg of the Run For Your Lives world tour, and in celebration of MAIDEN’s 50th anniversary, the band will perform at large venues across the United States and Canada. The tour will showcase a new, state-of-the-art production designed for massive outdoor stages, delivering classics from the band’s first nine albums alongside a spectacular live show. In addition, IRON MAIDEN will headline America’s Loudest Rock Festival, Louder Than Life, at the Highland Festival Grounds in Kentucky on September 17, 2026.

These dates mark 45 years since the band first toured North America in 1981 on the Killer world tour and will feature some of the largest concerts the group has mounted in the region. The Los Angeles return at BMO Stadium on September 25 will be IRON MAIDEN’s 25th performance in the city.

On the North American circuit, MAIDEN will be joined by MEGADETH on nearly all stops, with ANTHRAX providing opening support at select venues.

Live Nation regrets that IRON MAIDEN’s second LA show on September 26 has been rescheduled to Sunday, September 27.

Posted by Iron Maiden on Wednesday, March 4, 2026.