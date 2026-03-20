Irish Teen Jockey Billy Loughnane Breaks Century Record for Most Wins in a Year! (2026)

A new star has been born in the world of horse racing! Irish teenage jockey Billy Loughnane has just shattered a record, setting a new high mark for wins in a single year this century. This is a huge deal, and here's why it matters.

Loughnane, at just 19 years old, has achieved what many seasoned professionals strive for their entire careers. He didn't just equal the record of 221 wins set by Kieren Fallon back in 2003; he surpassed it! This incredible feat happened at Lingfield Park, where he rode to victory in the 14:30 GMT mile handicap.

This achievement is even more impressive when you consider it's only his third full season. He had several chances to break the record at his final meeting, and after a few near misses, he clinched it aboard the favorite, Invited.

Loughnane's reaction? Pure relief. He told Sky Sports Racing, "It's a relief to get it done - the last few days have been full on." He added, "I've been trying to ride as much as possible. I'm bored when I'm not riding."

But here's where it gets controversial...

Loughnane's final tally for the year? A staggering 222 wins from 1,320 races in 2025. It's also worth noting that this win was the 100th of the year for trainer George Boughey, who Loughnane credits for his success.

Loughnane also secured the Annual Flat Jockey Championship title, which is based on wins throughout the calendar year. However, it's a separate award from the British Flat Jockeys' Championship, which was won by Oisin Murphy this year, with Loughnane as the runner-up.

For context, the all-time record for wins in a British flat racing season is held by Sir Gordon Richards, who achieved 269 wins in 1947.

Loughnane's journey began in late 2022, and he was already making waves, riding 23 winners in January 2023 at the tender age of 16. He's been riding since he was a toddler and gained experience in pony racing.

After achieving his 220th win, Loughnane admitted the record was on everyone's mind. His rise to the top has been meteoric, especially considering he rode his first race as an apprentice jockey in November 2022.

What do you think of Loughnane's achievement? Is this the start of a legendary career? Share your thoughts in the comments! Do you think he'll eventually break Richards' record? What does this mean for the future of horse racing?